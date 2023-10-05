New technology for medical education: digital anatomical tables

Rapid progress in medicine requires health professions students to be up to date using technological tools, along with technical knowledge and clinical practice. In that line,U.S. San Sebastian (USS) was incorporated. Innovative support supports the training of specialists, e.g Virtual anatomical tables, clinical simulators and virtual reality.

Carlos Perez and Loreto Tuileboth physicians and infectious disease specialists, are united by the training of medical students at USS: the first as Dean of the University. College of Medicine and Science; The second as an academic in this specialty at the headquarters of de la Patagonia in Puerto Montt.

Later, They remember their years as students when they took their first courses in anatomy and histology (study of cells), Pathophysiology (study of disease action), to gain general scientific training, and thus approach a specialty. Everything was so different. from leaving, The laboratories were not integrated. In one sector there were microscopes where they had to draw cells, and to another part of their schools they went to review real skulls and brains, which they then completed by reviewing Large books or copies of them to visualize the full picture of the microscopic appearance The function of all parts of the human body, thinking about diseases or possible diseases.

Dr. Carlos Perez, infectious disease specialist, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Science at the University of South Sudan.

One change in the training of health professions students is to merge Clinical simulation hospitalswhich are replicas of controlled clinical environments and with technological “patients” with human characteristics To recreate what would happen in a health center.

The advantages of this methodology are that Learning takes place in a safe environment, where the student is the champion of his or her learning under the guidance of the teacher in the role of facilitator.. It allows for individual and group reflection, outcomes are assessed in a unified context and supports not only the development of technical skills for professional practice, but also the development of complex professional skills.

next to, Students participate in interdisciplinary teamsguided by teachers who put them in front of different scenarios where Teams’ leadership abilities are tested in high-stress situations.. Sessions are recorded for later analysis in order to enhance clinical reasoning (debriefing).

U San Sebastian It has clinical simulation hospitals in its four locations (Santiago, Concepcion, Valdivia and Puerto Montt) and today is the study house. It takes a new step by including the latest technology in medical learning: digital anatomical tablesIt is the same used in famous universities such as Stanford University or the University of Pennsylvania (USA).

They are giant tablets with dimensions of 2 meters by 70 centimetres, equipped with a touch screen., Which allows images of real human bodies to be analyzed in detail and virtually, on which an autopsy can be performed andThe dean explains all the aspects being studied separately on a large screenfrom microscopic anatomy, normal images, with some diseases, so that students understand them in an integrated and three-dimensional way.

The University of San Sebastian has integrated digital anatomy tables at its four campuses in Santiago, Concepcion, Valdivia and Puerto Montt.

Loreto Tuel, MD, Pediatric Pathologist, who also serves as Head of the Pediatric Service at Hospital Puerto Monttdescribes that this technology stands out Its interactive function is a life-size representation of an operating bed, allowing for a new and detailed exploration and learning experience Human anatomy to train future USS professionals.

Dr. Loreto Tuel, Infectious Disease Specialist, Chief of the Pediatric Service at Hospital Puerto Montt and Academician of Medicine at USSD La Patagonia Headquarters.

“It allows the medical student to become familiar with this table from the first year of anatomy; In the second year in Embryology; In the third year with microbiology “And so throughout the training,” says the USS academic.

More about Shaping to create

The human-sized 3D table or platform began as a pilot project at the company’s Valdivia headquarters in 2022. Francisco Navarrete, who is in his second year of medical school at USS, is one of the first students to witness this paradigm shift when it comes to studying. “Times have changed when it comes to the study of health in general. Today I don’t use notebooks, and most of my colleagues study using tablets onlysays the 19-year-old.

on Your experience with the digital anatomical tableHe comments that “It offers many options that greatly facilitate and complement learning anatomyHe even highlights the possibility of carrying a USB device to upload photos and continue studying at home. “It makes everything a lot easier,” he concludes.

Although he still has at least five years to graduate, The La Union-born youngster believes the impact this will have on his training is just the beginning: “It will help me learn about the concepts of the human body. In the future, the university hopes to include more simulators that will be connected to larger facilities“, he comments, appreciating the inclusion of this type of innovation in his professional training.

possibilities with The technology that made it anatomy It also allows you to deepen blended learningFor example, when a group of students is in front of the table, while others may be in the room watching the transmission of what the other team is analyzing.

On the practical day, The USS classroom can handle the human musculoskeletal system. Students will be able to see the body The table is installed horizontally or vertically, allowing you to look from different perspectives. After that, they will be able to choose the musculoskeletal part, and The software will separate the body into layers and thus see specific muscles, bones or joints on its ownso that we can visualize the body in an MRI or X-ray, integrating common tools with which the doctor of the future will have to study his patients on the spot.

Dean Carlos Perez details the potential uses of the device: “If you want, you can look at the microscopy, see what the muscle cells look like, just press a button and the muscle cells are available.Muscle cells at the microscopic level.

for his part, Academic Loreto Twillie points out that school days with this technology have become simplified: “There is much more scientific material for medical education today than when I was studying, which was just a couple of virtual books really. Everything together makes your studies easier“.

Virtual anatomical tables are viewed by college academics as complementary This does not prevent investment in other aspects of the classroom, such as the arrival of modern microscopes on campus in the near future.

Although there is still time for the rest of the decade, Both teachers believe virtualization will take paths that will not only lead them to consider potential innovationsHowever, the advancement of artificial intelligence and the amount of information available on the Internet must be viewed with caution, in order to evaluate the information and scientific evidence that will feed the student community and alumni alike. also, Always keep in mind that communication, respect and listening are vital aspects of the profession’s institutional values.This is what every doctor must keep in mind when facing the reality of the clinic in the various regions of the country in which he practices his work in the future.