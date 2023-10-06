How does smiling affect our mental health?

Today, all over the world, we celebrate Eid World Smile Day, a special occasion to reflect on the power of a smile on our mental health and well-being. The origin of this holiday, which is celebrated on the first Friday of October every year, goes back to… Harvey Paulthe creator of iconography “Yellow happy face”in 1999.

Although Paul passed away in 2001, his legacy lives on today Harvey Ball Smile FoundationWhich sponsors this day and raises money for charitable causes while promoting positivity and altruism around the world.

Harvey Paul

A smile is a universal gesture that transcends cultural barriers and conveys a wide range of emotions, such as happiness, well-being, joy, confidence and gratitude. According to the famous Spanish philosopher and teacher José Antonio Marina, “A smile is An expressive sign of luxury that encourages sociability and favors communication Between people. “This gesture shows that the other person is welcome and that there is a desire to connect.”

However, what many may not know is that smiling has great benefits for us Mental and physical health. Throughout this article, we will explore how smiling can positively impact our daily lives.

Increases life expectancy

Many scientific studies have shown that smiling regularly can lead to this Reduce stress levels, prevent depression, and strengthen the immune system. Together, these factors contribute to a longer, happier, and healthier life. So, next time you find yourself under stress, just smile and watch yourself feel better.

Help you achieve your goals

A smile is a powerful social tool. When you smile, you transmit trust And you turn more attractive For everyone. People around you realize that you have it Respect my self And The ability to face challenges. This makes it easier for you to achieve your personal and professional goals, as self-confidence is an attractive and valuable quality in all areas of life.

Generate inner happiness

A smile is energizing Release endorphins In the brain, natural substances act as analgesics, reduce stress, improve mood and increase feelings of well-being and pleasure. In addition to smiling, you can also release endorphins through exercise, sexual activity, exposure to sunlight, music, and other fun activities. So, next time you feel like you need a boost of happiness, don’t hesitate to smile!

Spreads good mood

A study conducted by Harvard University revealed that when a person is happy and smiling, there is a 25% greater chance that the people around him will also feel positive emotions. This means that your smile not only benefits you, but also benefits you Contagious And it can Improve the mood of those around you. So, if you want to spread good humor, don’t skimp on smiles!

On this World Smile Day, let us remember that a smile is not just a kind gesture, but also a… A powerful tool to improve our mental and physical health. Let’s take the opportunity to share smiles, joy and positivity with others, not just today, but every day of our lives. A smile is a gift we can give ourselves and those around us, and its impact is truly transformative.

