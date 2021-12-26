Sporting Cristal: Roberto Mosquera was upset by harsh criticism of John Jairo Mosquera | NCZD | Football – Peruvian

Sporting Crystal announced, on Thursday, the signing of John Jairo Mosquera, thinking about the 2022 season, when the team will face the Copa Libertadores Championship. Soon after the agreement was made official, there was a sea of ​​criticism on social networks of the Colombian striker’s arrival. Before the reaction of these fans, coach Roberto Mosquera spoke with the firmness that distinguishes him.

“What hurts me is this treatment, which is unfair and unfair to what we offer as a team. We have to protect the women’s team, the entire Sporting Crystal family, the Palace, the reserve. That’s why on this day we will have to talk about family love, I’m talking about family love that he doesn’t have So many towards Sporting Crystal. John Mosquera feels, he’s in pain and never set foot in Peru. Because he has a school age family, he has a college age family, he has working age siblings… and when they read they say “Where did they come from?”Mosquera told the official channel of Kian Reims.

The strategist, the national champion with the Celestial team in 2012 and 2020, confirmed Mosquera’s journey through the Bundesliga, performing at Werder Bremen.

“There are two or three people who want to tell us what to do and who to bring. We are talking about someone who played in Germany and won in Germany. We are talking about the board of directors that gives us the strength to bring in the players we believe in and always want to give the best.”The preparer added.

Mosquera cited the case of Washington Corozo, who was also a victim of the attacks, to later leave Crystal and go to Pumas de Mexico.

“We’re on the wrong side, we’ve been hurt, we’re sad. We don’t like this to happen because it’s not fair. What can we do? Close the lines. Last year, they defeated Kuruzu, and waited for him outside. So, just as they don’t want Mosquera, they don’t want another Mosquera to come, and we’re resisting. It is good for them to criticize loudly.”As he claimed.

“We can make (these fans) to think that they are in the wrong club. Because later they ask us to defeat the big teams, when they take away our strength, when they doubt our human condition, when they tell me that I am not upright and that I came to help Innova sell players…”, Rule.