August 14, 2023

Spider-Man Lotus makes his first appearance, but he disappoints audiences

Lane Skeldon August 13, 2023 1 min read

films Spider Man They have collected billions of dollars around the world. That is, the character’s success on the big screen has been cemented by various interpreters, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield And recently Tom Holland. The truth is, his movies aren’t the only ones out there for the character.

There is a slightly darker film directed by the director Gavin J. Konopcalled “Spider-Man: LotusThis movie was born as a fan initiative that ended up seeing the light of day yesterday. However, this movie has been surrounded by a lot of controversy since before its premiere, due to the actor giving life to Peter Parker as Gavin himself. Offered to make racist comments online.

In the same way, Gavin himself attacked John Watts, the director of the Spider-Man saga Marvel StudiosNoting that he does not know how to direct the character. But how did your movie do?

What do fans think of Spider-Man: Lotus?

On social media, the opinion of some fans was surprisingly revealed They hated the movie. These are some of the comments that went viral on the social network of Twitter.

Here you can see Spider-Man Lotus:

See also  Bullet Train: Movies Where the Bullet Train Director Was Brad Pitt's Stunt Double | David Leech | Fame

