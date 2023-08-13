They catch Carol Sevilla stalking the ground, while Emilio Osorio leaves LCDLFM Single?

By decision of the audience, Emilio Osorio became the fifth finalist Mexico’s famous house.

Emilio Osorio had become Fifth runner-up to Mexico’s famous house. The situation for which he had to abandon the competition after two days of The grand finale.

Upon leaving, he was asked about his relationship with the actress Carol Seville.

Despite the fact that Emilio is not sure about the emotional state in which he finds himself with the singer, he assures that he respects him very much. Carol Because of the great affection he feels for her.

Emilio Osorio took 5th place in the LCDLFM competition. / Instagram



Given remarks Osorio at an after party reality, Users took on the task of searching for Seville, in order to find out reaction Based on the exit her boyfriend.

However, the surprise of many netizens was that the actress was enjoying the night and dogging on the floorwith another person.

Emilio Osorio wants to marry Karol Sevilla / Twitter: @ksevillareport



The video was circulated on the platform Tik Toksince the comment box has been filled Criticism of CarrollSince then, while Emilio celebrated his farewell to LCDLFM, She was having a great time Peruvian nightclub.

Members Son of Niorka Marcus Stress that now Emilio Osorio will be single. This is for Little interest in what his current girlfriend will be.

Carol Seville She did not respond to the attacks of her critics, as well as to the departure Emilio Osorio from LCDLFM.