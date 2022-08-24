Gerard Pique and Shakira: What agreement could the player have broken after his capture with Clara Shea? | celebrity | TDEX REVTLI | the answers

Gerrard Pique s Shakira They are becoming a trend in the entertainment world again. After the pictures were made public, the soccer player was seen at Danny Martin’s party exchanging kisses Clara Sheahis new partner, has now erupted a new controversy.

What agreement could Gerard Piqué have violated after his capture with Clara Shea?

according to socialThe Barcelona defender had broken the agreement he had with the Colombian singer at the time of their separation. This agreement indicates that neither of them can be seen in public with a new partner until a year after the breakup.

For this reason, the same press outlet confirms that Shakira will be angry and disappointed with the player for not respecting the deal, because both have distanced themselves since last June 4.

Who is Clara Shea Marty?

according to the sunPique is out “months ago” with Clara Shea Marti, A 23-year-old girl she was going to meet at her production company Cosmos, where she worked. She is a student of PR, and although she is not known to the world, people around her already know her.

In addition, at that time, to keep her love a secret, the young woman was going to decide to close the accounts of her various social networks so as not to leave any trace of her existence.

“The appearance of this young woman in Pique’s life could have caused the couple to live apart temporarily, despite the fact that we do not know the nature of their relationship”noted journalist Emilio Perez de Rosas.