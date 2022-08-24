life Gerrard Piquethe central defender of Barcelonafrom heaven to earth in recent months, after breaking up with the Colombian, Shakira.

It is already known that his new girlfriend is Clara Shea Marty who watched with them most often, thanks to videos and Pictures circulated on social networking sites.

they didn’t hide

It was an open secret, but both of them actually looked much better. It was the last time at the wedding of a football player that Pique and his new love were arrested.

While everything seems to indicate that the mourning for the separation will be transferred to the judicial courts, Well, he is leading his ordinary life, like a Colombian singer.

Regardless of people’s criticism, Pique attended the wedding and these are the first pictures of the event where he was seen with his girlfriend.

magazine @Welcome He posted these recent photos of Gerard Pique and his new 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, attending a footballer’s friend’s wedding! 😱❤️🕺🏻💃🏻📺 #VLA pic.twitter.com/qYnO1KHy1u – Come Joy (VengaLaAlegria) August 24, 2022

