Jennifer Lopez wore $30 slippers before her second wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wore $32 slippers before her second star-studded wedding to Ben Affleck (Image via GETTY)

You have to congratulate Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck, again! The couple, who were legally married in Las Vegas on July 17, walked down the aisle for the second time over the weekend, joined by friends and family.

The star-studded celebration It was held on the 87-acre Georgia complex and attracted celebrities in attendance such as Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith and “Clerks” actor Jason Mews.

Apparently, Jennifer wore Ralph Lauren’s wedding dress to partybut she was more casual because she paid attention to the final details before the party.

Before “Yes, I want”, Photographers Photographers The 53-year-old actress/singer, a $30 pair of Havaianas shoes.

Rose Gold Havaianas Slim Slippers (Amazon Pictures)

JLO Certified Slippers

Havaianas Slim Slipper is an updated version of Classic Havianas for the brand.

Featuring an all-rubber design, they are extremely flexible and durable, which means these insoles will hopefully last for years to come.

What do buyers say?

Although slippers may evoke the beach, shoppers say these Havaianas shoes are so comfortable you’ll want to wear them outside the boardwalk.

They are “my favorite sandals,” according to one user. “It is also very comfortable.”

A third buyer wrote: “The belts are made of flexible and comfortable rubber, so you don’t have to worry about chafing and blistering.”

