Gisele Bundchen has revealed that she suffered panic attacks and suffered from anxiety during her divorce from Tom Brady

Model Gisele Bundchen He spoke again about his divorce from Tom Brady And now he has opened up about the aftermath of that fact, which was announced in October 2022, after they had been married for 13 years.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the Brazilian model explained how she faced her separation from the father of her children. Moreover, she admitted that the weeks following the split were undeniably rough and since then, she has done her best to isolate herself from the public debate.

“I have always believed that every circumstance, no matter how difficult, has something to teach us and happens so that we can continue to grow. Breaking up is undeniably difficult, especially when the media scrutinizes every step of the process. I try to focus on my children and my health but also on my aspirations and dreams I had to go through difficult times to understand the importance of making healthy choices in my life.” Model Gisele Bundchen.

After her divorce, the model has been adjusting as she has bragged about her healthy life.

“Maturity has increased my ability to accept and understand myself. Today, I realize that health is my most precious treasure, and it is necessary to live a happy life and to make all my dreams come true,” said Bundchen, who indicated that he suffers from anxiety.

“Thank God, I never had a panic attack againAnd when I feel a wave of anxiety sweeping over me, I resort to breathing techniques. It has helped me lead a more healthy and balanced lifestyle,” he said.

in the past weeks Tom Brady It was news, after he was seen getting very affectionate with the Russian model Irina Sheikh. Both were taken together at Angels And then Model Gisele Bundchen You have already responded to this situation.

As revealed by a source close to TMZthe Brazilian would not be very happy that her ex-husband had an affair with the model, although she did not explain the reasons why she did not agree to leave the athlete.

The American football player and the model were going to start a relationship according to some pictures that were released and surprised many users on social media.

American portal TMZ Posting photos where you can see the athlete and the model spending the weekend together in Los Angeles, captured by the paparazzi who wanted to get the best shot of the two of them, who at no point hid and were affectionate towards each other with each other.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk met for the weekend and were chatting and having a lot of fun inside the athlete’s car.

They were both driving the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s car, a black Rolls-Royce, after the Russian model spent the night at a house that Tom Brady had rented to enjoy free time together.

This encounter between Tom Brady And Irina Sheikh It takes place nine months after the athlete’s divorce Model Gisele Bundchenthe Brazilian model, with whom he has three children and has been married for more than a decade.

