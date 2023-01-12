January 12, 2023

Thailand impresses with a ring dress in the Miss Universe preliminary

January 12, 2023

In the Miss Universe Preliminary Contestheld last night in New Orleans, Thai nominee Anna Swingham-Im impressed her dress, because it’s made from can rings.

He also revealed on Instagram the dress She is the product of her upbringing by a garbage-collecting father, a street-cleaning mother and a virtuous nun who was Anna’s great-grandmother..

The publication adds: “Although some have called her the ‘Queen of the Beautiful Garbage’, that never stops her from sparkling like a precious gem.

The decorative design also includes Swarovski crystals.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican candidate Ashley Ann Carino won a dress designed by Carlos Alberto. The majestic outfit was made on Network and hand embroidered. It features a royal empire neckline and a v-neckline. At the top, iridescent hand-made arabesques accented with delicate silver-tone hardware stand out. In contrast, it is made of thousands of Swarovski crystal beads and sunflowers surrounded by silver beads. It also has a tail.

  1. Ashley Ann Carino wins the Miss Universe primary contest

  2. What message did the gown worn by Ashley Ann Carino in the Miss Universe prep send?

The final Miss Universe contest will be held next Saturday at the Ernest N. Moriel Convention Center in New Orleans. It will air on Wapa starting at 9:00 p.m.

