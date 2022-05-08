Adamari Lopez breaks down in tears when receiving gifts from her daughter Alaa on “Mother’s Day”

Adamari Lopez Millions of his Instagram followers shared an emotional moment he lived with his daughter Alia Which he said on countless occasions is the engine of his life.

Through your Facebook profile, The “Hoy Día” presenter posted a video showing the moment she received her first gift from her daughter for “Mothers’ Day”.

“And you do not melt with the surprises and the little gifts that your children give you at school on special dates? Please look at what Alia wrote about me. The things that make me so happy on a happy saturday and being so happy,” he wrote at the end of the post.

go to tearsAdamari Lopez notes in detail all the gifts she has received, including a letter describing how she feels about her and what it means in her life.The words undoubtedly melted the heart of the presenter.

Adamari Lopez receives a tender gift from her daughter Alaa

Photo: Capture Facebook

“I love you mom, you are my heart”he heard the seven-year-old say.

In another part of the recording, you can see the moment Alaa sings to her mother “You are my light,” while giving her a list of things she enjoys doing with her, including hugging or traveling together.

See here the details Adamari López received for “Mother’s Day”: