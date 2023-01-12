Celebrity reactions to Shakira’s new song and Pique’s arrows

Shakira It has been a trend on social networks in the last hours after it was officially published His new song is in collaboration with Bizarrap. Once BZRP Music Sessions 53 was released, the lyrics began to cause such a stir around the world that everyone was bound to relate it as a clear message to Gerrard PiqueEx-Barcelona player and former romantic partner of Shakira.
Through social networks, many personalities from music, sports and even YouTubers have joined the conversation on the musical topic that everyone is talking about at the moment. This was the reaction of some of the characters on the networks.
Fonseca
The Colombian singer-songwriter has given in to Shakira, calling her a “giant”.
Plains of eBay
The Spanish streamer took Shakira’s song sarcastically.
Alejandro Sanz
The famous Spanish singer released a tweet that many users linked to Shakira as a support.
Little Fish Ruiz
Via his Twitter account, the former player and top scorer of the Guatemalan national team caused controversy due to his opinion on the issue.
More feedback
chuti
AuronPlay
