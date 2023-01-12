January 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bizarrap and Shakira: the world’s most listened-to Argentine artist formula (and that’s causing buzz for new song with the Colombian)

Lane Skeldon January 12, 2023 5 min read
  • wording
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

She often wears the same outfit: dark glasses, a hat that covers her forehead, tracksuits, and sometimes her nails are painted black. Bizarrap seems to want to go about life unnoticed, though perhaps as nothing more than a marketing ploy, given his global fame.

What is certain is that the 24-year-old producer DJ was Most listened to Argentines in the world on Spotify in 2022 (reaching #49 in the world) and became an urban music standard.

His story is similar to that of many other trap artists, Hip Hop and Reggaeton: a “kid” from the neighborhood, who learned to make music from his own sources, was initially ignored by the press and is now beloved by many.

And while it reads like a frequent biographer, that of course doesn’t detract from his accomplishments. There are their famous collaborations and numbers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Frida Sofia: 4 skinny bikinis that look amazing

January 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres presents his wonderful and monumental artwork in a mural

January 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Cristian Muñiz: The Last of Us mural by the son of Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony with his girlfriend Kylie Jean Marco | Celebrities from the United States | nndaml | fame

January 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

Bernard Arnault has reorganized his fashion empire and promoted his daughter Delphine: She will be CEO of Dior

January 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Bizarrap and Shakira: the world’s most listened-to Argentine artist formula (and that’s causing buzz for new song with the Colombian)

January 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Flights resume in US after systems failure

January 11, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The unexpected transformation of Sergio Ramos at Paris Saint-Germain

January 11, 2023 Cassandra Curtis