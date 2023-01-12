Bizarrap and Shakira: the world’s most listened-to Argentine artist formula (and that’s causing buzz for new song with the Colombian)

wording

She often wears the same outfit: dark glasses, a hat that covers her forehead, tracksuits, and sometimes her nails are painted black. Bizarrap seems to want to go about life unnoticed, though perhaps as nothing more than a marketing ploy, given his global fame.

What is certain is that the 24-year-old producer DJ was Most listened to Argentines in the world on Spotify in 2022 (reaching #49 in the world) and became an urban music standard.

His story is similar to that of many other trap artists, Hip Hop and Reggaeton: a “kid” from the neighborhood, who learned to make music from his own sources, was initially ignored by the press and is now beloved by many.

And while it reads like a frequent biographer, that of course doesn’t detract from his accomplishments. There are their famous collaborations and numbers.

He has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube, songs with Residente, Nathy Peluso, Nicky Jam, Nicky Nicole, and some videos that have amassed over 300 million views.

He. She abnormal He doesn’t sing, he just makes the “track”. However, his name resonates like his colleagues.

"Stay", the song he released in July last year with the Spanish rapper Quevedo, became the song of the summer in many Spanish-speaking countries, charting at number one in countries as far away from home as Portugal and Italy, and Uruguay and Paraguay. In addition, it was ranked number one on the Billboard World Hot 200 after its premiere and was the seventh most-listened song globally on Spotify in 2022.

Now, the Argentine is making a stir once again with a long-awaited single with the Colombian Shakirawhich opens on Wednesday.

Combined with Bizarrap’s creative prowess, everyone would expect the song to be success. Above all because of the “winning formula” invented by the native of Buenos Aires, as they call those who are from the province of Buenos Aires.

BZRP Sessions

Gonzalo Julián Conde was born in the small town of Ramos Mejía, and initially posted videos of his fights freestyleimpromptu rap competitions that are thriving in his country and other regions of Latin America and Spain.

But then, in 2018, in his home studio, Pisa, as he’s also known, began creating beats And collaborate with the rapper on what he called BZRP free session. The spread of these products led him to a new idea: BZRP Music Session.

It’s a simple suggestion, make the music and invite an artist to write the lyrics. Although the videos are well thought out, they are made without much production behind them.

“At first I edited battle rap videos. But when I started with sessionsVisits went up. And with everything exploding for Nicky Nicole: it was the most heard in Argentina. I looked at the top 200 songs on Spotify and there were 11 of my songs. I investigated and there were no precedents. There I said to myself: “Okay, that’s it, I have to devote myself to this whole thing,” he commented a few months ago to El País newspaper.

Pisa said sessions are conducted in full cooperation. First, he talks to the artist, hears their interests and suggestions for current music and recommends the type of song to do: something electronic, sung or dembow-driven.

“I like to work at the same time as the artist who comes into the studio. I’m not the one who comes in.” a hit Before. I’d rather talk, look at the situation he’s in. Then I give my point and say, “With me I think you should do this kind of song,” he told Forbes about his creative process.

The success of his songs is also attributed to improvisation. Namely, the letters change until the last moment.

The song, along with Quevedo, said it was written in one night. the I knowyesZion 51with Puerto Rico West Indian villainone of her most streamed songs on Spotify with over 180 million views, mostly written at the time it was recorded.

Producers as artists

Bizarrap has been recognized for more than his musical talent. Billboard magazine, which dedicated its November 2020 cover to him, called him a music genius. marketing.

The mystery that he generates with his image, the collaborations that promote any of his initiatives, the way he uses social networks, in which he spends a lot of time waiting for his videos, are part of his success.

He himself kissed her in an interview with the publication.

"Bizarab as a concept is a brand. How to reach a larger audience and get more people to listen, conceptually, it's marketing. I had a year left to finish my degree, but since I saw that my path in music was growing, I decided to take a break and apply what I was already know him on my project."

Like he said, he studied marketing and actually worked two years with a Warner production company.

But in addition to this, the press also held him responsible for conceptualizing the new class of “artists” that frame today’s producers, especially in the urban genre, who are recognized by the audience as well as the singers, unlike what happens in pop music and rock music. , genres in which the minds behind the hits are often unknown.

“Bizarab is the first of a new breed of artist in Argentine popular music. The star producer is a figure who was vacant until Beza decided his voice and face would remain a mystery, but his work from the controls would go on to occupy center stage and to establish itself as the main composer,” Clarin says in a note from Weeks. few ago.

For his part, he asserts that fame comes from his shyness, even if it seems contradictory.

“I like to put the artist in front of me, even having their name appear before mine. I don’t know, I feel like it’s from my position as a producer that I can get the artist to show his face, and with that, have my leading role. I suppose it’s something that comes from my shyness and my personality,” he told Forbes.