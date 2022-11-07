November 8, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Pedagogos-españoles-en-universidad-de-ciencias-medicas-Villa-Clara

Spanish teachers visit the University of Medical Sciences of Cuba

Zera Pearson November 8, 2022 2 min read

Santa Clara, Cuba, November 7 (Prinsa Latina) Educational teachers from schools in Spain, associated with UNESCO, visited here today the University of Medical Sciences, in this city in central Cuba, in order to establish a chair for environmental education.

Dr Luisa Márquez, the Spanish National Coordinator for this UNESCO activity, highlighted the organization’s expectations in terms of helping to establish the ‘Environmental Education for Sustainable Development’ chair at this graduate school as a pillar of health and human well-being.

The group of Spanish teachers toured, among others, the faculties of medicine and nursing, the information center and the Anatoly Luitra Anatomical Museum.

The Spaniard Marquez stressed to the press the importance of developing environmental protection and defending health, conducive to human well-being.

“These chairs are very necessary because we, as UNESCO members, participate in these projects that contribute to creating new values ​​in people related to good work and the development of global life,” he said.

He noted that over the course of 22 years, his organization cooperated with Cuba on several plans in which Spain’s schools worked with the Caribbean nation’s schools in early childhood education and secondary schools.

“In Cuba, we have known the love of teachers, how they are committed to educating human beings, and the desire they show to create a more educational and practical world that does not matter how and where they are born, but how they are intertwined with people.”

For her part, Mara Jesus Enguidanos, Coordinator of UNESCO Associated Institutions in Galicia, pointed out that the main potential of this chair lies in achieving the best way of caring for people.

See also  The Science Museum presents a planetarium with laser shows and outreach

“With the embodiment of this faculty, a very important leap forward has been made thanks to the recognized and respected projection of UNESCO in defense of the environment and people’s health,” he stressed.

ode / jfd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Well-being: What is the cause of envy and how to manage it?

November 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UTPL, among the top 4 universities in computer science in the country – Diario La Hora

November 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Through the board game, they seek to enhance science education in schools

November 7, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

How many numbers do you need to win Powerball and how much do you win on numbers 1, 2 and 3?

November 8, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Spanish teachers visit the University of Medical Sciences of Cuba

November 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lightning destroys the hero! Unbeaten Real Madrid loses and leads the Spanish League after suffering a heavy defeat in Vallecas

November 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The former guardian of Lacalle Pou used video cameras on the streets of Montevideo to control his illegal business

November 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward