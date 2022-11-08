The Faculty of Chemical Sciences renews its title – University life

College of Chemical Sciences (FCQ) from Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon On November 4th, it renewed its title Algeria Vargas Moreno His second term at the head of this institution from which he will serve 2022 to 2025.

The Faculty of Chemical Sciences renews its address

The Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences protested to the UANL Board of Directors, chaired by its president, Benjamín Limón Rodríguez, in a ceremony in the college’s central courtyard, committed to maintaining leadership among the country’s chemistry schools.

A new cycle of optimism

After being sworn in by the President of UANL, Santos Guzmán López, and members of the distinguished Council of Government, Vargas Moreno addressed the hall with a promise. Maintaining educational quality The agency he leads.

“Three years ago I accepted the challenge at the helm of FCQ. It has been a complex and uncertain three years. We have seen the need to innovate and have reinvented ourselves. This is why I appreciate the tremendous efforts of all the faculty as they train on the new teaching platforms at the College,” he noted. A large proportion of its activities benefit from direct activities.

“The college’s prestige is the result of the resilience of all its employees. We are closing this department that was a fast train full of ups and downs that made us thrive. We’ve implemented our courses, fulfilled our commitments and kept our degrees. Now I’m starting a new cycle with optimism and hope, accompanied by a self-regulating and intelligently functioning community.” Algeria Vargas Moreno Director of the Faculty of Chemical Sciences UANL



Reflection of the benefits of public education

The Director of the Higher House of State Studies, Santos Guzmán López, highlighted aspects such as academic excellence, links with all sectors of society and the quality of graduates of the Faculty of Chemical Sciences, who, like their teachers, have the opportunity to collect or complete their studies abroad.

“The Faculty of Chemical Sciences It is an excellent reflection of what public education has to offer. There are many aspects to it, such as the internationalization of its students and teachers, as well as its connection to government, social, and business agencies. Without losing sight of the fact that FCQ is one of the founders of the highest study house in the state.”