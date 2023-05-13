Southampton was relegated to the Premier League after 11 consecutive years in the Premier League

EFEReading: two minutes.

After an 11-year streak in the Premier League, it became Southampton signed for relegation after losing 0-2 to Fulham and will be the first team of the season to lose the rankings. To go down to the tournament.

Spanish coach Rubén Sils couldn’t pull off the miracle his team needed to save the rankings. He took charge of Southampton temporarily for the second time this season on 12 February following the sacking of Nathan Jones. However, after beating Chelsea 0-1 on his debut, his bosses chose to keep him until the end of the season.

The task was very complicated. Southampton, bottom club, had fifteen games to dig out of a very deep hole. Selles even tried to open with three straight wins and two draws, however Since round 29 it has started to go downhill again.

Defeats against West Ham (1-0), Manchester City (1-4), Crystal Palace (0-2), Bournemouth (0-1), Newcastle (3-1) and Nottingham Forest (4-3). A draw with Arsenal (3-3) put Southampton facing a category loss ahead of facing Fulham.

It was worth adding three points just to preserve his options and he didn’t even get a single one. Southampton played very tense, with the weight of pressure on them and His only smile deflected on 47 minutes when VAR ruled Carlos Alcaraz somewhat offside in the only chance he had before getting his first pitcher of cold water.

Carlos Vinicius, who opened the scoring with a shot from inside the area to defeat his rivals, who definitively took out the white flag with the second, gave it Aleksandar Mitrovic’s work thanks to a non-returnable header twenty minutes before the end of the match.

Losing 0-2 was a heavy burden for Southampton, who needed three goals to stay in the fight not to lose the category. He did not achieve it, and after eleven consecutive seasons in the English Premier League, he said goodbye through the back door to leave in the memory of his fans wonderful seasons, such as the 2015/16 season, in which he finished in the important sixth place.