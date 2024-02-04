Sources: Mbappe will arrive at Real Madrid this summer

The sources said that the French star has not yet informed Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid, but his decision has already been made.

Kylian Mbappe I decided to join real madrid Once your contract with him expires Paris Saint-Germain Sources confirmed this summer espn.

The news was first published by Le Parisien.

Last month, espn It was reported that Madrid had offered a contract to Mbappe He is expected, according to one source, to announce his decision to join the 14-time European champion next week.

The 25-year-old's desire to be able to play for France at the Olympic Games on home soil this summer will be an important part of the negotiations with Madrid. Jan Catovi/Getty Images

But the decision has already been made, the sources said.

The 25-year-old's desire to be able to play for France at the Olympic Games on home soil this summer will be an important part of the negotiations with Madrid.

Due to the previous change in meaning Mbappe Regarding his move to the Bernabéu in 2022, there is always the possibility that he will change his mind until both parties sign the agreement. However, it looks like his move to Madrid will finally become a reality this summer.

A source said espn that it Paris Saint-Germain Dedicated to Mbappe A salary increase of 72 million euros ($77.8 million) in total, but his proposal was rejected by the French international. Sources he consulted espn They said that by choosing to leave the club as a free agent, Mbappé would opt out of receiving bonuses worth around €100 million.

His salary at Madrid, according to a source, is expected to be half of what he currently earns at the club. Paris Saint-Germain.

The France captain, who grew up admiring the Bernabéu legends, Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano RonaldoHe has always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, and according to a source, he feels that this is the right time in his career to move to the Spanish capital.

The sources said espn that it Paris Saint-Germain He had two scenarios prepared for his future plans: one implied this Mbappe He will stay at the club and another will not. However, according to sources, there has been a feeling at the club for a few weeks that he will leave.

Now that his future has been decided, Paris Saint-Germain She will follow her alternative plan, according to the sources she specified Rafael Liao Follower Italian club Milan As an alternative to Mbappe.