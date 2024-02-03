Caribbean Series 2024 calendar: dates, match times and where to watch live | the answers

the Caribbean Series 2024 Baseball fans are about to be captivated, and with excitement building, it's essential to know all the details about this landmark tournament. From key dates to exciting clashes, here is the full schedule for this sporting event.

Where to watch the Caribbean Series

The 2024 Caribbean Series, which will be held in Miami in the United States, will be available to fans through the ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes signal in various regions, covering the United States, Mexico and Latin America.

Broadcasting on these sports channels will allow viewers to follow every exciting match between teams from seven participating countries.

Additionally, the selection of Miami as a neutral venue adds additional appeal, providing a unique experience for those who enjoy the passion of baseball in a vibrant, multicultural environment.

What are the dates for the Caribbean series?

The 2024 Caribbean Series will take place from February 1-9. During this nine-day period, teams representing Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Panama, Nicaragua and Curacao will compete in an exciting succession of matches. Below is the detailed schedule of meetings scheduled for each day:

Thursday 1 February:

Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico at 10:30 a.m

Curacao vs. Mexico at 3:30 p.m

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic at 8:30 p.m

Friday 2 February:

Panama vs. Curacao at 10:30 am

Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua at 3:30 p.m

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m

Saturday 3 February:

Venezuela vs. Curacao at 10:30 am

Mexico vs. Panama at 3:30 p.m

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico at 8:30 p.m

Sunday 4 February:

Panama vs. Nicaragua at 10:30 am

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela at 3:30 p.m

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic at 8:30 p.m

Monday 5 February:

Nicaragua vs. Curacao at 10:30 am

Venezuela vs. Mexico at 3:30 p.m

Puerto Rico vs. Panama, 8:30 p.m

Tuesday 6 February:

Mexico vs. Nicaragua at 10:30 a.m

Curacao vs. Dominican Republic at 3:30 p.m

Panama vs. Venezuela at 8:30 p.m

Wednesday 7 February:

Curacao vs. Puerto Rico at 10:30 a.m

Dominican Republic vs. Panama at 3:30 p.m

Nicaragua vs. Venezuela at 8:30 p.m

What matches are on the 2024 Caribbean Series calendar?

These are all the matches on the 2024 Caribbean Series calendar:

What is the Caribbean Series?

the Caribbean series It is an international club baseball tournament that annually brings together the winners of the professional winter leagues of the four countries that make up the Caribbean Confederation of Professional Baseball (CBPC): Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela as full members, as well as representatives. Colombia, Cuba, Curacao and Panama as guests.

Each of them can be reinforced with the best players from the rest of the teams in the national leagues, of any nationality or origin.

Due to visa problems for the champion team National chain to Cuban baseball In 2020, by the Embassy of the United States and Puerto Rico (Commonwealth of the United States), the date of Colombia's participation in the baseball competition was advanced, replacing the representative of Cuba and with the suspension of participation by Nicaragua, which was scheduled to be introduced for the first time in the 2020 edition.

On May 13, 2022, it was announced that champion teams Cuba and Curacao would attend the 2023 Caribbean Series as special guests.

What you should know about baseball

he baseball It is a team sport played by two teams consisting of nine players each, and it is considered one of the most popular sports in the Dominican Republic, Panama, South Korea, Cuba, the United States, Curacao, Aruba, Japan, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Mexico and Venezuela. They are not as popular, but with… A large number of fans in countries such as Canada, Australia, South Africa, Colombia, China, the Netherlands and Italy.

States that are considered powers baseball It is located in America (northern Caribbean Sea) and is played on a large field completely covered with natural or artificial turf, except for an area called the runner's line, where offensive players run to reach the bases located in the corners of the quadrangular area called the diamond, and the score, as well as the pitcher's area, where The terrain is a hill of dirt.

The desired goal is baseball It is to hit a ball with a bat (batting), move the ball across the field and run across the inner dirt field (the outfield) in an effort to reach as many bases as possible until returning to the base from where it was hit (home plate).) To be able to score a run known as a run.

Defensive players in baseballMeanwhile, look for the batted ball to eliminate the hitting player or other runners, before they reach a base first or can score (see rules for more game details).

The team that scores the most goals after 9 innings baseball, called the innings (or innings) in which the match continues, he who wins. If the score remains tied in the nine rounds at the end of the nine regular rounds, the match will be extended as long as necessary for there to be a winner, because according to the basic rules of the game, there is no tie, only allowed in amateur and children's leagues to limit player wear and tear.

Unlike other sports that are played with a ball, such as football, which is also known as soccer, or basketball, which is also known as basketball; Despite the word “baseball“Can be translated into Spanish, the usage of the English term is usually due to the sense of a phonetically strange name: the translation should be base ball or base ball, although in some Spanish-speaking countries it is customary to call it colloquially as toy ball or simply ball.

On the other hand, one of the distinguishing characteristics baseball Among other team sports, the defense in this sport is the one who has possession of the ball, regardless of the fact that the results are determined by the players of the attacking team and not the opposing team.