February 4, 2024

Stephen Curry knocked out Memphis with a 3-pointer

Cassandra Curtis February 3, 2024 2 min read

The final stage of the regular round of the competition is getting closer and closer NBA. The teams are still competing for a place in the next stage, and one of them is Golden State Warriorswhich he drives Stephen CurryThey didn't give up.

As of the previous day, February 2, the Warriors were in 12th place in the standings Western Conferenceare two spots away from being able to advance to the next round in NBA.

Stephen Curry He is the reference in every match, despite his presence almost 15 seasonsAnd maintains a high level among the best in the current season.

On the aforementioned day, they visited the house of A Memphis Grizzliesin majestic FedEx Forum in Tennessee.

Golden State's goaltender established himself from the start of the game, and with just over six minutes left in the first quarter, he nailed a long-range shot.

Stephen Curry lit up Golden State's run

With a score of 10×9 in favor of the locals. Stephen Curry He was walking from the middle of the court, and then he took advantage of his teammate's screen and from a distance of about 2 meters from the three-point line, he threw the ball.

As usual in legend NBACurry was positioned from the perimeter watching the ball go into the hoop as it grazed the net.

A stunning three-point shot gave the team a temporary advantage Warriors 12 x 10 In the first quarter.

This is no secret to anyone Stephen Curry He specializes in these shots, which has distinguished him throughout his career in the best basketball in the world.

Without further ado, I leave you with a long-range shot of one of the best three-pointers in NBA history.

