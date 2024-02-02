Social work trainees in medicine have completed the social work phase in Valle de Santiago – Dependencies Bulletins

Santiago Valley, Guanajuato February 2, 2024.- The Guanajuato Secretariat of Health has finished a generation of social service trainees in medicine.

Through the Health Authority V Salamanca, another generation of social service trainees has been bid farewell, who, after several months of providing great work in the corresponding medical units, say goodbye today to start new goals in their professional path.

This event took place in the multi-purpose classroom of CAISES Valle de Santiago, where Dr. Juan Jesús Martínez García, Head of the Health Judiciary of Salamanca, the corresponding CAISES and CESSA Directors, and State and Municipal staff were present,

Getting to know trainees in medicine, dentistry and nursing.

Relatives of the practitioners were also present, to hold an emotional meeting full of joy, which culminated in a moment of coexistence among the attendees.

“Today they have completed a new phase in their careers. Every new member of the social service leaves a very special mark in the ISAPEG family and especially in the V Salamanca health area,” the head of the judiciary added.

He thanked them for their help during this period, hoping that from now on they would go out into the world with the same passion that they expressed in the health units.