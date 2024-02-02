Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital launches new nuclear medicine equipment

he Our Lady of Candelaria University HospitalIn Tenerife, service teams have expanded nuclear medicine with Gamma camera And a PET-CTAccording to the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

Through this acquisition, which involved an investment of more than three million euros, professionals will be able to perform higher-quality diagnostic studies of tissues or organs, as well as learn how their metabolic activity works.

The results obtained are thus improved, as well as the radiation dose given to the patient is reduced.

The implementation of this new device gives a qualitative leap to pathology studies, especially those conducted in areas such as gastrointestinal diseases, cardiology, lung diseases, endocrine diseases, and others.

A gamma camera is an image-capturing device that uses gamma radiation, which is injected into the patient with radiopharmaceuticals to subsequently obtain a two-dimensional image of the organ or tissue to be monitored.

In the resulting image, called scintigraphy, you can see the tissue or organ to be analyzed in two dimensions, as well as its function.

In this way, the team performs studies more quickly, thus reducing the radiation dose to patients.

Likewise, it allows optimization of treatments given to patients, with segmentation of the affected area and semi-automatic calculation of the adjusted therapeutic dose for each lesion and each patient.

An endowment for which the hospital center allocated a total investment of 1,232,816.27 euros.

Using PET – CT (positron emission tomography) a non-invasive diagnostic technique has been developed in which images of the patient's body are taken to understand his activity and metabolism.

Cells that have greater metabolic activity, such as cancer cells, are able to pick up more of the radioactive material used in the patient.

With this equipment, an investment of 1.8 million euros, you can see injuries that were almost impossible to locate until now, allowing their early detection.