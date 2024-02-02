Barcelona celebrates the International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Women and science. Around February 11, several events and activities were organized to demand equality in the scientific environment and promote the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) profession among the female audience.

he February 11 He is commemorated all over the world International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The United Nations General Assembly declared this day in recognition of the key role of women in the scientific and technological community. Its goal is to make women and girls visible in the world of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), facilitate their access to education and move towards equality in this field. Barcelona joins in commemorating this date with many public events and activities organized by various bodies related to science.

he February 8 An audio series about the Hypatia 1 mission simulation on Mars was organized at the Ciutadella Greenhouse, where the all-female crew in 2023 lived at a research station in the Utah desert in extreme conditions. Possibly similar to those found on the red planet. The project aims to inspire future generations of girls, women and other underrepresented groups in STEAM careers. During that experiment, the crew recorded a set of nine audio files and a teaser about their experiment that will be broadcast on Catalunya Radio and shown publicly at the event. The event will also include a roundtable on the situation of women and girls in science, and a closing ceremony by the Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Colbone.

Another action around the events of September 11 is the initiative #100Tefay, promoted by the Fundació Catalana per a la Recerca i la Innovació (FCRI) and the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST). For the sixth year in a row, a large number of female scientists will give inspiring lectures in more than a hundred educational centers throughout the Catalonia region. This year, the school community meeting with scholars is February 7But first, February 1The institutional meeting event of #100tificas was organised, consisting of a morning session with talks and roundtables by women references in their field of research.

In fact, last September, the City Council, through the Universities and Sciences of Barcelona, ​​signed an agreement Cooperation agreement with BIST To promote women's leadership in research and adopt concrete measures to support postdoctoral researchers, start-up group leaders, and train girls and youth in science and technology. The agreement is the result of a policy published after the study was published Women and science in Barcelona, published by the City Council due to the need to know the reality of women in the scientific fabric of Barcelona and the metropolitan area. Specifically, the report was presented in Saint's living room at an event held on the same day as International Day of Women and Girls in Science, in this case, 2022.

Diversity of participatory proposals

As every year, some research centers and universities organize activities to celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. An example of this is University of BarcelonaIn its colleges and centers, it hosts a wide range of events and activities that include an Instagram competition, an exhibition on women and physics, another on mathematics, a particle physics workshop targeting second-year secondary school girls or women in the Cinematic Sciences Forum, among other proposals.

Many outreach centers and municipal facilities in Barcelona are joining the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. he February 6Sagrada Familia Library – hosted by Josep M. Einaud de Lasarte Scientists at Kemarathon To feed Wikipedia with references to women in science and highlight these women. For its part, the CosmoCaixa Science Museum organizes a few activities on the weekend From February 10th and 11th. This is an outstanding visit Women in Science: The Essential Contribution of Women to the Scientific World And the workshop Science challenges. Great contributions from women scientists. And the same February 11The Natural Sciences Museum of Barcelona offers the workshop Purple memoryAbout the exhibition basics About the scientific work carried out by many women at the museum between 1917 and 1987.

The proposals relating to women and science extend beyond February 11. And so on, February 13The Vallvidrera-Vázquez Montalbán Civic Center invites you to participate in a workshop Sustainable tangrams Made by digital manufacturing. It will be held at the Institute of Catalan Studies, February 14Conference Women and science. Date of grievance. And the February 16Vil·la Urània Civic Center is organizing the workshop Let's do science with girls and women in science.

Around this day, many scientific proposals were organised, which were not necessarily drawn up on February 11, but which could also awaken many calls among girls, young women and minority groups in the STEAM world. One such notable proposal is the Seventh Week Science Festival, promoted by the Genardo Civic Center, which now runs the municipal planetarium, and which From 12 to 17 February Fifteen proposals for scholarly publishing will be presented to all audiences.