Collagen loss: 6 habits to prevent it, according to cosmetic medicine experts

Collagen loss: when does it happen?

For data provided by the doctor Paolo Facchini Flemingfrom the medical area Concept of beautypoint: “Between At ages 25 and 30, we start losing 1% of… Collagen annually. This process is accelerated From 40 yearsThe expert says that he advises working by preserving the remaining collagen and stimulating its production again. This is (partially) possible with Good daily habits. although Aesthetic medicine You can also do this – collagen stimulators in the form of injections and radiofrequency are great innovations in this field – it is necessary to implement certain daily practices to prevent this degradation. As Facchini points out, “Good habits really make a difference, which is why we always try to do this before any medical treatment Re-education of patients In this sense to obtain optimal results.”

Even more so if we take into account another (obvious) statement that doctors give us. The virtues of Ruiz And Maria Vicente When we asked them about the exact age at which this slowdown in collagen production occurs: “It does happen When we stop growing Aging begins at the age of 24 years. At this age, we still don't notice it from the outside, but our internal aging has already begun,” they say before offering the good news: “This aging will depend on our genes and skin type, but also on our habits and care. All this will result in more or less slowing down of collagen production. What's more, experts explain that although we can't change genes, they only influence this aging process by 25%. The rest is Epigenetics. “Or what is the same, Habits and habitats. “We can impact our skin and overall health by 75%.”

What is collagen and how does it affect skin radiance?

“Collagen is The most abundant protein in the human body It is produced thanks to the work of cells called Fibroblasts. Its main function is to create and maintain the tissue structures that make up the body, and to generate resistant, strong and elastic fibers known as collagen fibres. These fibers join connective tissues such as tendons, muscles or skin and are affected as we age, as skin cell metabolism becomes increasingly slower, affecting the speed of collagen synthesis. Sea lookl Mira + Quito Clinic. “Low collagen, along with loss of elastin (an essential protein in the skin responsible for providing elasticity) and dry skin, are three of the main factors that affect skin aging,” adds Dr. Facchini.

Good habits question

Nature rules, but only partially. Although it is true, as Dr. Mira explains, that the ability to produce collagen is not the same at age 30 as it is at… menopause – In this case it will always decrease – “Age is not the only determining factor in the rate of collagen production and/or loss.” This is where good habits come into play:

#1. Reduce sun exposure and use SPF daily

“Ultraviolet rays affect the production of collagen in the skin, due to the oxidation produced by ultraviolet rays, which helps to quickly destroy collagen and decrease its production. It is important to use Adequate protection from light“says the expert from Clínica Mira + Cueto.

#2. Green tea and ginger infusion

This is one of the recommendations of experts Concept of beautywho insists that Daily water consumption And based on Injection In general, it is necessary to increase the skin's original hyaluronic acid. In fact, he highly recommends antioxidant and anti-inflammatory injections such as Green tea And the ginger. “An example of its benefits are Asian patients who combine a diet rich in soybean phytoestrogen with strict use of sun protection and the benefits of these injections.”

#3. Collagen-rich foods

This protein, Mira points out, can be found in:

Meat (chicken, turkey, pork). Fish Such as tuna and salmon. Dairy. Dry fruits. Foods rich in it Vitamin C (Tomatoes, strawberries, oranges, peppers, etc.) to help produce collagen

#4. Reduce consumption of fat and sugar

And processed foods. “It affects the production of collagen and elastin due to its low-quality proteins,” explains Mira.

#5. Avoid under-hydration

This means not only doing this through cosmetics, but also boosting the body's hydration – says Dr. Mira – “Our cells need water to replenish cells and get rid of toxins.” moisture Through humidifiers in particularly dry climates.

#6. Avoid consuming tobacco and alcohol

It's obvious, but it's worth remembering how it negatively affects the skin, leading to the degradation of collagen fibers, which affects the complexion. Fluid retention For oxygen and nourishing cells.