Planetarium sessions at the House of Science will help you understand primates

One of the most famous meteor showers, meteor showers Perseidsyou reach the most relevant moment of the night Between the 12th and the 13th of August. This year is expected to full moonlight It makes their observation difficult, although this phenomenon is not accurate, and can continue to be observed in subsequent days.

In the busiest period, More than fifty meteors can be observed every hourbut light pollution is responsible for fewer meteors observed, so in cities it is usually difficult to achieve good monitoring.

For those who would like to know more about the characteristics of the Perseids, From Monday until next Sunday Dar Al Uloom’s planetarium sessions will include recommendations for observing them. It is necessary to attend the sessions Ticket booking Up to three days in advance via the web.

The Perseids, also known as the Tears of Saint Lawrence, can be seen with the naked eye and get their names because all the trails have their origin in the constellation Perseus. be Small fragments from the tail of Comet Swift-Tuttle They enter the atmosphere at high speed and leave a luminous trail that can be observed for several seconds.