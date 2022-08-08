Monkeypox: With more than 10,000 cases in the Americas, PAHO works to promote equitable access to vaccines

Due to the increase in cases, the Pan American Health Organization has announced that it will seek equitable access to vaccines for people at greater risk / (Reuters/Geffen Ruffik)

Through a statement, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) He emphasized that he would seek to facilitate a “coordinated response” to the increase in cases monkey pox in the region. Additionally, according to its owner, Carissa EtienneThe international organization will cooperate with member states so that they can achieveFair access to the vaccine to Population most at riskwhich will be activated by The organization’s revolving fund“.

After a special session of the Steering Council of the Member States of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the international organization stated that: “Before Lack of vaccines against the diseaseurged to facilitate a “coordinated response” and take action Necessary measures To help Member States access this vaccine Through the organization’s revolving fund.

Etienne emphasized that the international organization will promote equitable access to monkeypox vaccines for populations at greater risk / (EFE / EPA / ERIK S. LESSER / File)



“ The declaration of a public health emergency of international importance came with detailed recommendations for both countries and territories that had not detected any cases, and those that had already imported cases or transmitted in their communities. Etienne noted. Highlighting: “We believe that when recommended measures are properly applied, We can stop the transmission of the virus monkeypox“.

Among the recommendations promoted by the PAHO: communication about risks and participation of affected communities, early detection and surveillance, treatment and isolation of patients, and contact tracing. However, according to the head of the Pan American Health Organization, “ Vaccination after or before exposure can be an aid of other measures.

After the United States declared monkeypox a health emergency, New York City declared itself in the same sense / (Pixabay)

Currently, More than 10,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in many countries in the Americas and infections continue to rise. Because of this, Etienne highlighted, “This is only one for now 3rd generation vaccine against monkeypox and To be produced by one factory

For this reason, Etienne warned of the need to facilitate a “coordinated response” and take the necessary measures to help member states “to access this vaccine through the organization’s revolving fund.” Likewise request Countries in the region should “continue to recognize the Agency and its revolving fund as the most appropriate strategic regional technical mechanism to provide Fair access to this and other vaccines“ which should be a priority specific groups, In addition to close contacts of a confirmed case, in order to maximize their impact.

There is only one manufacturer of the third generation monkeypox vaccine (REUTERS/Lukas Barth)

On July 23, general manager of World Health OrganizationAnd the Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusheld a press conference and announced the activation of the maximum level of the health alert before Monkeypox outbreak.

The World Health Organization is known as Public Health Emergency of International Concern, or PHEICa An “extraordinary event” that “poses a public health risk to other countries through the international spread of the disease” and “may require a coordinated international response” . This definition assumes that the situation is: dangerous, sudden, unusual or unexpected; and that it has public health implications beyond the national borders of the affected country and may require immediate international action.

The the outbreakwhich began in mid-May, has already extended to 89 countries around the world; while in Americas More than 10,000 cases of the disease have been detected in 24 countriesa A number that represents 38% of global cases . Etienne warned that “the declaration of a public health emergency of international importance came with detailed recommendations for each of the countries and regions that have not discovered any cases or those that have already imported cases or transmission in their communities.”

On July 23, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, or PHEIC/(EFE/EPA/FABRICE COFFRINI)



On the other hand, on August 4, it was The US government has declared a national health emergency before the disease. “We are ready to take our response to the next level,” the US Health Secretary explained, Xavier Becerra, in a call with reporters. In the words of the reference from North America, this ad allows “Implementation of Action Plan and access to Federal money to prevent cases from continuing to rise.”

“We encourage all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility for helping us deal with this virus,” Becerra told reporters. Meanwhile, from White House announced Create from U.S disease outbreak response group. from the United States indicated that, At the moment, more than 6,500 cases of monkeypox have been recorded, with a week-to-week increase of nearly two thousand cases (there were 4,600 previously).

For its part, the New York City also announced for monkeypox like “Public Health Emergency”which, according to Mayor Eric Adams and the Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasanallows them “to issue emergency commissioner orders under the New York City Health Code and amend provisions of the Health Code to put in place measures to help slow the spread.”

