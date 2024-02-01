February 3, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Chivatu and the problems of artificial intelligence in medicine

Chivatu and the problems of artificial intelligence in medicine

Zera Pearson February 1, 2024 1 min read

I have been practicing medicine for 40 years, and the changes we have seen in recent years are truly impressive. I'm not just talking about telemedicine, but about… artificial intelligence, who came to stay. This intelligence has already become more effective, efficient and effective than the doctor. For example, in an area X-rays When identifying the characteristics of lesions in radiology.

Computer programs based on artificial intelligence even exceed the percentage of correct answers for the specialist or radiologist or in his field Pathological anatomy. Also when determining the degree of malignancy. But we still have some important issues to be clarified in the area of ​​professional ethics and professional responsibility in some programs that allow diagnoses to be made and treatments to be advised. Let's imagine that the doctor decides to use an artificial intelligence system. These systems can make mistakes because Medicine It is not an exact science.

Let's see what happens. We'll have to take advantage of all of them to see what they have Its advantages and disadvantages and also its limitations. This is all an exciting area that we will see in the coming years as it develops. In any case, artificial intelligence It has come to stay In principle, it will also complement and come to our aid.

See also  Conclusion of the Science and Technology Program in Schools and Municipal Gardens 2022> Municipality of Cordoba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Social work trainees in medicine have completed the social work phase in Valle de Santiago – Dependencies Bulletins

February 3, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital launches new nuclear medicine equipment

February 2, 2024 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Barcelona celebrates the International Day of Women and Girls in Science

February 2, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

▷ Caribbean Championship Positions Miami 2024 Live – schedule and results of all matches | Uses

February 3, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

A young Cuban woman was sentenced to three years in prison for taking a photo with the national flag

February 3, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Fanny Willis admits to relationship with special counsel handling Trump case in Georgia

February 3, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

“Airplane”-style cars were opened in the New York subway: the first city in the country to have them

February 3, 2024 Zera Pearson