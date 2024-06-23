June 24, 2024

Camino Budas Ruiz of IES León Felipe de Benavente selected for Social Sciences and Humanities Campus in Syria

Camino Budas Ruiz of IES León Felipe de Benavente selected for Social Sciences and Humanities Campus in Syria | News from Benavente and the region 24 hours a day

Zera Pearson June 24, 2024 1 min read

Camino Budas Ruiz has demonstrated exceptional academic performance, earning him a place on this exclusive campus. The program is designed to foster students’ interest in the social sciences and humanities from a practical and experiential perspective. In addition, it provides a unique opportunity for students to live and exchange experiences with classmates from different backgrounds.

The campus not only focuses on training aspects, but also integrates recreational activities, creating a balanced environment that stimulates learning and coexistence. This comprehensive approach aims to ignite students’ lasting passion for the social sciences and humanities, while creating connections between students from diverse regions.

Camino Budas Ruiz expressed her happiness and excitement at being chosen for this unique experience. “I am very happy with my choice. It is a great opportunity to learn and meet other students with similar interests.”

IES León Felipe de Benavente congratulates Camino on her achievement and encourages her to make the most of this opportunity. His selection is a reflection of the educational commitment of his students at IES León Felipe.

