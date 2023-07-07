So you can achieve serenity

In the search for serenity and inner peace, many people turn to different Eastern philosophies and practices to help them find balance in the midst of today’s hectic life. One of these philosophies is Wu Wei, a basic concept in Taoism that calls us to Flow with the natural course of things And to find harmony in conscious inaction. Wu Wei is associated with our psychological well-being and has benefits for our day. By applying it, we can achieve greater luxury in our daily lives.





What is Wu Wei?

The term “Wu Wei” literally translates to “no work” or “don’t do”. However, this translation can be misleading, because it is not about anything at all, but about Act diligently and without resistance, in keeping with the natural flow of life. It is a call to stop fighting and accept circumstances as they are, and to allow things to develop spontaneously.

Wu Wei teaches us to be like water, which flows easily following the course of rivers and adapts to the obstacles it encounters on its way. It is a way to live in the world without resistance, without holding on to our desires and expectations, and without trying to control everything around us.

How does Wu Wei relate to our mental health?

Wu Wei has a close relationship with our psychological well-being, because it invites us to be We free ourselves from stress, anxiety and dissatisfaction It can arise when we try to control every aspect of our lives. Through the practice of Wu Wei, we develop an attitude of acceptance and flow, allowing us to live in harmony with ourselves and the environment.





When we resist circumstances and cling to our expectations, we create an inner conflict that will consume us emotionally. Instead, by practicing Wu Wei, we learn to let go of control and trust the natural process of life. This helps us reduce mental stress, reduce excessive worrying, and find a better emotional balance.

Furthermore, Wu Wei invites us to live in the present, to be fully aware of every moment and to enjoy experiences without being distracted by thoughts of the past or the future. This allows us to experience more serenity and a deeper connection with ourselves and the world around us.

What are the benefits of Wu Wei today?

Applying Wu Wei in our daily lives can have many benefits for our well-being and quality of life. This philosophy, as we can see, is directly related to the psychological aspects. Therefore, its application will be a method Investing in our well-being In order to achieve greater fulfillment.

The benefits of Wu Wei today are:





Stress reduction: By letting go of the conditions of combat and accepting them as they are, we release gBig load of stress And we allow ourselves to flow more calmly.

Greater mental clarity: By separating ourselves from our desires and expectations, our mind becomes clearer and calmer, allowing us to make decisions more consciously and accurately.

Better relationship with others: By practicing Wu Wei, we develop an attitude of acceptance and understanding towards others, which helps us improve our personal relationships and avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Increase creativity: By flowing with the natural course of things, we open up space for creativity and inspiration, allowing new ideas and solutions to emerge spontaneously.

Greater emotional well-being: By living in the present and accepting experiences as they are, we experience greater inner peace and emotional balance.

Guidelines for applying Wu Wei in our lives

The benefits of Wu Wei are noticed in our lives, especially on a psychological level. Therefore, it is important to know that philosophy and understand how much it can give us. In doing so, first of all We will reduce the need for control And with it, self-questioning and perfection.

If we want to apply Wu Wei in our lives and experience its benefits, we can follow these guidelines:

1. Develop mindfulness

Full attention or alertness helps us to be present in the present moment and to accept experiences without judging or resisting them.

2. Stop fighting with circumstances

Accept things as they are instead of resisting them. This does not mean that you give up, but that you adapt and find solutions from a place of acceptance.

3. Confidence in the process

Learn to trust the natural process of life and that things will unfold in the right way at the right time. Stop trying to control every aspect and follow the rhythm of life.

4. Practice separation

Learn to let go of your desires and expectations, and not get hung up on results. Allow yourself to flow with whatever comes your way without resistance.

5. Find time to calm down and introspect

Create moments of calm and reflection in your day to connect with yourself and listen to your inner voice. This will help you make decisions that are more in line with your true self.

The Wu Wei invites us to live in harmony with nature, flow with the natural course of things, and find serenity amid chaos. By applying Wu Wei in our daily life, we can experience this More inner peace, reduce stress and increase connection with ourselves and the world around us. By being mindful, accepting, and trusting in the natural process of life, we can learn to live in a more balanced and calm manner.

* angel roll, psychologist.