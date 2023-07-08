The Ciencias Center organizes a seminar to dismiss researcher José Becerra Ratia

Under the title “40 years of the Laboratory of Bioengineering and Tissue Regeneration (LABRET): in honor of Pepe Becerra”, the Faculty of Science held a symposium in honor of Dr. the meeting.

The university’s president, José Ángel Narváez, highlighted José Becerra’s career at the opening table, not only as a “remarkable professor and researcher”, but also as a “key figure” in the history of the academic institution itself. «If the University of Malaga is what it is today, thanks to people like Dr. Becerra, who worked tirelessly not only in his position, as a professor, researcher, former dean and department director; But it was also an essential pillar in building this university.”

In addition, Narváez stressed that Dr. Becerra’s work, which has been carried out for more than 40 years, is just as important as the legacy he left in the academic establishment: “His relentless dedication left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of young people to follow his example, leaving a great many One of the very important students in this university today.”

The symposium concluded with the intervention of José Becerra Ratia himself, who shared his thoughts on his career and thanked all attendees for their appreciation and support throughout his more than 40 years of dedication to academia. He is an eminent scientist and professor of cell biology, who has been a key figure in the construction and development of the Faculty of Sciences and the University of Malaga itself, to which he has devoted more than 40 years. Dr. Becerra has held various positions of responsibility in the scientific field. He was Director of the Andalusian Biology Laboratory (LAB) from 2001 to 2003 which under his leadership became the Andalusian Center for Developmental Biology (CABD). In addition, he was Director of the Andalusian Center for Nanomedicine and Biotechnology (BIONAND).