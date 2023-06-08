June 9, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Spartans exercise that you will never be able to do

Zera Pearson June 9, 2023 1 min read

                      The Spartan army was certainly the most formidable in classical Greece. In fact, it was said that a Spartan soldier was worth as many enemies. They fought in phalanx formation, in a single line between 8 and 12 men deep. They’ve been training since they were kids going through military training, and this exercise we found on their instagram was one that Leonidas and 300 other famous people do almost daily. Lots of cardio, stamina, strength and of course sword, spear and spartan shield skills.

                      Spartan exercise that you will never be able to do

                      The exercise consists of throwing a pair of spears at a wooden wall in order to climb it without the need for horns. Place the spears at different heights to use as climbing handles. Very simple and difficult at the same time. It will test your lower body strength and then your stamina/abs and upper body strength to get over the hurdle.

                      So to overcome this challenge it is necessary to have strong abs; Do specific exercises and lots of strength training.


                      Roberto Cabezas is a specialist in fitness, CrossFit, bodybuilding, training materials, sports nutrition and supplements at Men Health Spain.

        See also  science and technology for new chile

        Leave a Reply

        Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

        More Stories

        2 min read

        URJC Doctors are installed in the sciences, health sciences, engineering and architecture

        June 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
        2 min read

        : Vinci Energy Spain launches Life 2023 to enhance the well-being of its employees ::

        June 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
        4 min read

        Concerts in the City of Arts and Sciences

        June 8, 2023 Zera Pearson

        You may have missed

        2 min read

        WhatsApp is updated by sending high-resolution images: this is how it is used

        June 9, 2023 Roger Rehbein
        2 min read

        President Xiomara Castro on her way to China

        June 9, 2023 Phyllis Ward
        2 min read

        This is how Copa Airlines will fly to Cuba in June 2023

        June 9, 2023 Zera Pearson
        4 min read

        Heat Awards 2023 LIVE via live broadcast: Official link | live youtube | Instagram | time | Dominican Republic | Peru | Ecuador | Skip intro

        June 9, 2023 Lane Skeldon