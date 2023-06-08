Spartans exercise that you will never be able to do

The Spartan army was certainly the most formidable in classical Greece. In fact, it was said that a Spartan soldier was worth as many enemies. They fought in phalanx formation, in a single line between 8 and 12 men deep. They’ve been training since they were kids going through military training, and this exercise we found on their instagram was one that Leonidas and 300 other famous people do almost daily. Lots of cardio, stamina, strength and of course sword, spear and spartan shield skills.

Spartan exercise that you will never be able to do

The exercise consists of throwing a pair of spears at a wooden wall in order to climb it without the need for horns. Place the spears at different heights to use as climbing handles. Very simple and difficult at the same time. It will test your lower body strength and then your stamina/abs and upper body strength to get over the hurdle.

So to overcome this challenge it is necessary to have strong abs; Do specific exercises and lots of strength training.