An agreement between the universities of Mexico and Camaguey that will promote social and veterinary sciences (+ photos)

Camaguey, June 9. – A new cooperation agreement was signed face to face between the University of Camaguey (UC) Ignacio Agramonte Loñaz and the University of Latin America (UDAL) in Mexico, opening the agenda of the Rector of the University. University of California, Santiago Lajes Choi Doctor of Sciences, during the second day of his visits to Mexican institutions.

“As a result of the meeting, we learned that Universidad América Latina is interested in exchanging students and professors, especially in veterinary medicine, psychology, law and social sciences,” said Yailé Caballero Mota, Doctor of Science, Director of International Relations at the agramontina graduate school.

This agreement, which was concluded online during the Third International Scientific and Technological Convention of the University of California, will encourage the exchange of specialists, publications, projects and joint research, among other actions that contribute to improving the quality of education in both centers.

The University of Latin America offers educational services to people who want to train as distinguished professionals, with ethics of leadership and professionalism, by updating study plans and programs and using cutting-edge teaching techniques, supported by advanced technological equipment.

“The President of the University of California held a meeting with Margarita Flores Marquez, Foundation Director of the Secretary of Innovation, Science and Technology of the State of Jalisco, in which the Minister expressed his full support for the cooperation between the higher education institutions of Jalisco. In each programmed work with the University of Camaguey, Caballero Mota explained.

As part of the conference, the International Training Institute of Mexico promoted the management of the signing of a framework agreement between the Postgraduate House of Cuba and the Technological Institute of Queretaro. (Text: Alexei Nápoles González / Universidad de Camaguey) (Photos: Courtesy of the interviewee)



