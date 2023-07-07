July 7, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Holguín will host the first Symposium on Social Sciences and the Arts

Zera Pearson July 7, 2023 2 min read

On July 13 and 14, the city of Holguín will host the first symposium of social sciences and arts “ConcienciArte”, organized by the publishing company Conciencia Ediciones de la Holguín University and the Regional Center for the Improvement of Culture.

Rosa Estevez Villavruela, director of the aforementioned center, explained that ConcienciArte stems from a request by the Cultural Confederation, its institutions and companies, to create a space for socialization between academics, students, creators and art directors working to ensure the development of a sustainable culture. From the study and use of science.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee also noted that the main drivers of the event, this year, are the 170th birthday of the most cosmopolitan Cuban, José Martí, and the life and work of the eminent professor and researcher from Holguín, Rigoberto Segrio Ricardo.

He detailed as main themes: community action, artistic and literary promotion, professional improvement and management of cultural and heritage processes, which included nearly 40 presentations that included the participation, face-to-face and virtually, of researchers from the Universities of Havana, Las Villas, Las Tunas and Oriente, as well as a Chinese university and extensive input from local scholars.

The connection with the Holguin Academy is strong, with the formation of the Center for the Improvement of Culture as a teaching unit in the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Holguín, ensuring that the research that results in publications at the end of the seminar is of high scientific accuracy.

Last posts by Aniel Santiesteban García (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

University of Cordoba Court Notes 2023

July 7, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Sumar highlights the role of science park promotion, “a national example”

July 6, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The virus gives us a science lesson | opinion

July 6, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Samsung’s new foldable Galaxy Fold and Flip will arrive this month

July 7, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Ledezma says he will not fall into Maduro’s “trap”.

July 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Marjorie Taylor Green: Radical Republicans fire Trump’s most loyal congresswoman for calling teammate “little slut” | International

July 7, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

What does it mean that the engine is detonating: the first symptoms

July 7, 2023 Zera Pearson