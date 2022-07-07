July 7, 2022

Sierra Leone investigates 91-1 and 95-0 results, calling them 'impractical'

If confirmed, these two indicators will be among the highest scores recorded in football history.

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has launched an investigation into two first-class matches that ended 91-1 and 95-0, calling them impractical.

The West African country’s football governing body said it was investigating officials and players involved in the two matches in which he participated. Gulf FC defeated Koquima Lebanon 91-1, while Lumbenbu United was defeated 95-0 by Kahula Rangers.

The SLFA He said he has zero tolerance for match rigging or anything like that.

“The public should be assured that any such matter will be thoroughly investigated and that anyone found guilty will face the full force of the law,” the agency said in a statement.

The highest incidence is believed to have occurred in Madagascar in 2002, when Adema beat SO l’Emyrne 149-0. SO l’Emyrne players intentionally scored one goal after another in protest of refereeing decisions they did not agree with.

