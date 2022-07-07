Santiago Jimenez’s reference to Boca Juniors that Cruz Azul doesn’t like

Relations between Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors are not at their best. The Argentine team had bad behavior when it came to negotiating with Guillermo Fernández and also wanted to interfere with the arrival of Ángel Romero, two situations that prevailed poorly in the cement workers’ noble area.

Paul’s case was one of the most famous: From Cruz Azul his services were available the previous semester but the player had other plans despite having a valid contract. According to the club’s midfielder, personal problems have kept him in Buenos Aires for several days longer than the blue sky allows; However, the truth is that he negotiated his pass to Boca behind Cruz Azul’s back.

This did not do well at La Noria, who took a bleak look at what the player and the Buenos Aires team had done. alsoThey also did not like that they tried to sabotage Angel Romero’s arrival in Cruz Azul, For those who bid until the last minute even when the cement workers had already secured an agreement. This is why a recent post by Santiago Jimenez might not do well on either side of La Maquina.

The Mexican striker posted a photo on his Instagram account with a fan wearing a Boca Juniors basketball jersey. With the clubs in tension, this little slip of the ‘Bebote’ could earn him a reprimand from the captains.

Blue Cross vs. Pachuca: When and when do they play in Liga MX?

Cruz Azul and Pachuca will face each other in the second round of the inaugural 2022 Liga MX Opening next Saturday, July 9, starting at 9:05pm (local time). This match will be played at Azteca Stadium and will be broadcast by TUDN, while for the United States it can be followed through the TUDN USA signal.

