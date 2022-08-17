shocked! Etisalat lost at home to Deriangen in Nicaragua in the first leg of the CONCACAF League

2022-08-16
The Communications Guatemala was stunned on Tuesday night by Nicaragua’s Deriangen after losing at home 0-1 in the first leg of the Round of 16. CONCACAF federation.
The Nicaraguans, the champions of this current international competition, were surprised and kept on guard.
With the enemy in the house! Cartaginés from Costa Rica trained at Real España and want to eliminate them from the Concacaf League
Ramiro Peters was responsible for scoring the only goal of the match in the 34th minute of the first half, which was held at Dorotio Guamuch Flores Stadium.
Honduran midfielder Kevin Lopez started playing on the bench and came in in the 61st minute, but unfortunately he couldn’t make a difference.
Diriangén will now prepare to be local and will seek in Nicaragua to give a push to get rid of creams. This match will take place next Tuesday, August 23 at 8:30 pm Honduran time.
The winner of this key will play in the quarter-finals against the winning club in the series facing Olimpia and Municipal, which is measured this Thursday at 8:00 pm.
Telecom and Municipal are the two most popular and winning teams in Guatemala, both with 31 major league titles.
