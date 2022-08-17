shocked! Etisalat lost at home to Deriangen in Nicaragua in the first leg of the CONCACAF League

2022-08-16

The Communications Guatemala was stunned on Tuesday night by Nicaragua’s Deriangen after losing at home 0-1 in the first leg of the Round of 16. CONCACAF federation.

The Nicaraguans, the champions of this current international competition, were surprised and kept on guard.

Ramiro Peters was responsible for scoring the only goal of the match in the 34th minute of the first half, which was held at Dorotio Guamuch Flores Stadium.

Honduran midfielder Kevin Lopez started playing on the bench and came in in the 61st minute, but unfortunately he couldn’t make a difference.