Argentina vs. Brazil | FIFA suspends Argentina vs. Brazil for the qualifiers and apply a fine | Sports

August 17, 2022

Argentina vs. Brazil | FIFA suspends Argentina vs. Brazil for the qualifiers and apply a fine

Cassandra Curtis August 17, 2022

The suspended duel between Argentina and Brazil for the sixth day of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers will not be played again by agreement between the continental confederations and FIFA.as announced before AFA and the cuff through a statement. In addition, they will have to pay a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs, which will be 608,389.55 soles.

