Argentina vs. Brazil | FIFA suspends Argentina vs. Brazil for the qualifiers and apply a fine | Sports

The suspended duel between Argentina and Brazil for the sixth day of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers will not be played again by agreement between the continental confederations and FIFA. as announced before AFA and the cuff through a statement. In addition, they will have to pay a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs, which will be 608,389.55 soles.

“The AFC is informed that as part of the disciplinary process for the incidents that occurred in the Brazil-Argentina match on September 5, 2021, the AFC, CBF and FIFA have settled the dispute before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS),” it begins.

“The Asian Football Confederation and the Brazilian Football Confederation have accepted their respective responsibilities for the events leading to the suspension of the match, as verified by FIFA’s judicial bodies, and that they must bear the appropriate sanction.”

Economic sanctions

As a result of not playing the match, the Argentine Federation will have to pay a fine. As a result, the AFA was ordered to pay a total fine of 150,000 Swiss francs (608,389.55 soles). Half of them were suspended for a two-year trial period.”

Part of the fine will go to the World Health Organization

The AFC statement also indicates that half of the penalty will be donated to the World Health Organization. She added, “Half of the fine to be paid (25% of the total fine) will be donated directly by the AFA to the World Health Organization (WHO), in support of its ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19.”

