Nick Castellanos sank the Dbacks in Game 1

A set of Philadelphia Phillies gave it”Welcome party“For the band Arizona Diamondbacks In front of his audience inCitizens Bank Park” And Cuban American Nick Castellanos She joined her.

Early in the bottom of the first inning, the locals scored a few runs thanks to a two-run home run. On the first pitch of the opener ArizonaZach Gallen, and Kyle Schwarber hit their first homers Post season. Bryce Harper then swung his bat and hit his second homer of the night.

With a 2 x 0 list in favor Velez It arrives Castellanos To the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning. On that occasion he was the second man to appear before the opening deliveries.

After retiring the first batter of the inning, Gallen put up a single and a strikeout Velez. In this case he sent a fastball to the plate at 92.9 mph in the “good zone” farthest from the wood. but, Nick Castellanos He decoded the pitch and powered the ball towards the other side.

After contact, Doña Blanca reached an initial velocity of 103.4 mph and traveled 362 feet to right field, becoming her fifth homer of the season. Post seasonTo assert himself as the absolute leader of his organization.

Nick Castellanos in the 2023 MLB season

Before the first collapse of Championship series, Nick Castellanos He compiled a .391 strikeout average, the product of nine hits in 23 at-bats, drove in five homers and scored six times.

against Gallen in his career as a hitter Big leagues He had one hit in four visits to the batter’s box. Meanwhile, the right had given him a free pass, which he then took away through strikes on one occasion.

