Brantley’s double hits Houston Game 2

Cassandra Curtis October 17, 2023 2 min read

Yordan Alvarez He made a great run from first base.

Celebrated on Monday, October 16 Minute maid park he Game 2 between Houston Astros And Texas Rangers by Championship series Subordinate American League 2023. the Notification They came out ahead with a 2-0 win in the match Game 1.advertisements

This afternoon they also started recording first. A crowd of four in the first half against Framber Valdez It gave an important difference to its opening Nate Eovaldi. The North American right-hander allowed two hits in the first five innings each com. homeruns to Yordan Alvarez And Alex Bregman. Likewise Jonah Heim Gave another to Texas With a home run.

Chapter Six was opened by Houston The right-handed player, fourth in the standings, Kyle Tucker. Leader in RBIs for American League In the season he hit. It was a turn Yordan Alvarez. The Cuban arrived at the base on foot. The fourth bad shot landed in the zone but was never called to rule.Esoic

Jose Abreu He gave up two with another hit, eighth in the count. Eovaldi. Michael Brantley He went to the box with a runner at first.

In the number of hits without a ball hit A The cutter From the right and hit a good spot between left and center. Leodi Taveras He catches the ball in the safety zone and quickly releases it down the court to prevent it from scoring. Alvarez.

Corey Seager He received it out of the ballpark and made a relief throw for home. There was a catcher Heimbut without time. Jordan He passed before sliding in feet first. Five times three.

Yordan Alvarez Now accumulates 35 points scored Postseason. With this amount, he is the leader among players born in Cuba and the fifth in Cuba Houston Astros.

Regarding Brantley It was his first double 2023 postseason And the second trailer. The first achieved this with com. homerun in it Game 4 Subordinate Division series.

Let’s see the play.

A Michael Brantley double scored by Yordan Alvarez and Houston got closer in ALCS Game 2 against the Texans

