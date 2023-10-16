Nacho was allowed to play in El Clásico and Barcelona is blowing up. “Real Madrid plays by other rules”

2023-10-16

he Appeal Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) The appeal was partially upheld real madrid His player Nacho Fernandez’s punishment was reduced from three matches to two due to his sending off in the league match against Girona, which will allow him to play in the Clásico against Barcelona on the 28th.

The Real Madrid defender was sent off with a direct red card in the 94th minute of the match Montilivi (0-3)From the eighth day of the Spanish League, EA Sports, for an intervention by Cristian Portugues, “Porto”, and the competitions committee in European Football Association He was punished three games on the third day, “for using dangerous play that causes damage”, in accordance with Article 122 of the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Code. Nachowho missed due to this penalty on the 7th against Osasuna, will play the second match next Saturday in Sanchez Pizjuan against Sevilla, but he will be able to play the classic match on Saturday the 28th in Barcelona Following the decision reported to the Appeals Committee on Monday. he real madrid He requested the cancellation of the competition decision, and also requested that the suspension be reduced from three matches to one match, considering that the conditions were not available to impose the punishment to its maximum extent, as no injury occurred to the Girona player that would prevent him from participating. To be summoned to the next meeting.

The club disagreed with the competition decision, recognizing that it does not explain the reasons for "imposing the heavier penalty" on Nacho, and that it "is limited to indicating that the penalty is proportional to the seriousness of the founding fact and the nature of the damages caused." He also argued that the action occurred in a dispute over the ball, almost at the end of the match; The damage that occurred in the match was minimal considering the minute and score at the time of the events, and that removing the opposing player on a stretcher was due to "the logical precaution of ensuring that he was not exposed to any injury."