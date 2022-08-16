August 16, 2022

What are one dollar bonds selling for $300,000?

Cassandra Curtis August 16, 2022


Released in 2017, these copies have a typo that makes them unique. Find out what bill collectors pay for.


east B1 dollar bill All the rage on the internet: it was Released in 2017 In the United States, it has Typing error And specialists consider it a “rare”, which is why there are many collectors Willing to pay about $300,000 for it.

In 2017, the United States Federal Reserve issued a series of $1 bills They are in circulation, have a typo and are considered by specialists to be “a rarity”, so there are many collectors willing to pay a fortune for them.

A copy of these on eBay sells for US$1,000 (about $300,000). However, it is worth clarifying that to find out how much money will be paid for these, it is necessary to consult an interested buyer, despite the fact that they are sold at this value on the above-mentioned website.

