Motagua begins its adventure in the 2022 Concacaf League by visiting Cibao FC from the Dominican Republic

2022-08-17

a trip motagua On the CONCACAF League 2022 This week begins with the round of 16 stage. Upon reaching the competition as the champion team, the Honduran club is given the opportunity to close this tie at Chilato Uccles National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.

Blue Cyclone will be measured today using Sibao Club At 6:00 pm in a modest stadium with a capacity of ten thousand spectators in the city of Santiago KnightsAnd the dominican republic. This is where a new opportunity for the Eagles to end their losing streak and be able to lift that long-awaited title begins.

We must remember that motagua He participated in four editions of this international competition and reached three finals; However, he was not able to lift the title after losing them all in 2018, 2019 and 2021 against harediAnd the sapressa s CommunicationsStraight.

The national champion faced several misfortunes before the match, losses Juan “Camelito” Delgado s Hector CastellanosLikewise, yesterday they had to conduct a field reconnaissance, and due to climatic conditions, it had to be postponed.