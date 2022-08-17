Motagua begins its adventure in the 2022 Concacaf League by visiting Cibao FC from the Dominican Republic

2022-08-17
a trip motagua On the CONCACAF League 2022 This week begins with the round of 16 stage. Upon reaching the competition as the champion team, the Honduran club is given the opportunity to close this tie at Chilato Uccles National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.
Blue Cyclone will be measured today using Sibao Club At 6:00 pm in a modest stadium with a capacity of ten thousand spectators in the city of Santiago KnightsAnd the dominican republic. This is where a new opportunity for the Eagles to end their losing streak and be able to lift that long-awaited title begins.
We must remember that motagua He participated in four editions of this international competition and reached three finals; However, he was not able to lift the title after losing them all in 2018, 2019 and 2021 against harediAnd the sapressa s CommunicationsStraight.
The national champion faced several misfortunes before the match, losses Juan “Camelito” Delgado s Hector CastellanosLikewise, yesterday they had to conduct a field reconnaissance, and due to climatic conditions, it had to be postponed.
“Apart from the bad weather we’ve had in the last few hours, we knew we’d have a few hours to get here on the flight, but the team is fine and they’ve rested,” the team coach said. motaguaAnd the Hernan city.
The Argentine pointed to wear and tear in his team after the weekend commitment. “In the next few hours we will finish their recovery after a lot of stress and damage from running a marathon with one less player, but she is part of football and the team is fine,” the official said. All of Medina.
The strategist was clear when asked about Motagua’s preference over his Caribbean rival. “The competitor that is in these cases is because he offered advantages, you have to respect him,” the South American ad closed.
Bad News! Motagua was unable to conduct the field survey before the CONCACAF match and had to train in a hotel room. what happened?.
– Regulation –
Both clubs must take care of the home tire since then CONCACAF League 2022 Note the visit is worth double. If there is parity in everything at the end of the 180 minutes, the rating will be determined by the penalty mark.
match sheet
game: Cibao – Motagua
reasonCONCACAF League Round of 16 first leg
stadium: Sibao Club
hour: 6 pm
transmission channel: ESPN
Rule: Joseph Dickerson (USA)
– Possible alignment
Sibao Club: Michael Lloyd Christopher Esponi, Julio Murillo, Darren Gonzalez, Ismael Diaz; Carlos Heredia, Daryl Rosario, Jean Carlos Lopez, Carlos Ventura; Christian Alba and Juan David Diaz.
motagua: Jonathan Roger. Christopher Melendez, Denel Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Wesley Decas; Jonathan Nunez, Walter Martinez, Diego Rodriguez, Fabricio Brenner; Evan Lopez and Roberto Moreira.
