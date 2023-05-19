Shakira was at her niece’s art exhibition

singer Shakira He is increasingly seen at public events and on this occasion he was shown accompanied by his niece Isabella MubarakThe singer’s niece Tonino Mubarakin his art gallery at Miami, United States.

Shakira attended her niece’s art exhibition in Miami

It didn’t take long for some assistants to record it and record various moments from it during the opening of the exhibition Les Colours Art Gallery It is located in the Dowtown area of ​​the city.

It was announced that the young woman had decided to stage a show of satirical and feminist art and criticism of contemporary society.

In the recordings, the Barranquilla woman is seen accompanied by her youngest son, Sacha, as a result of her previous relationship with the former soccer player. Gerrard PiqueThey wear super comfy outfits like platform sneakers, skinny jeans, and a colorful mesh top.

There he was very smiley and friendly with the other attendees of the venue, sharing a few words with several of them.

Shakira promoting her song “Acrostico”

At the present time, the artist continues to enjoy her new life in Miami after moving from Barcelona, ​​Spain, where she lived because of her relationship with the former player, but after her separation, she decided to return to the United States with her young children. , reunion with wonderful friends.

Likewise, he continues to promote his latest music release “Acrostic”Which he dedicated to his sons and in the official video he revealed in the official video his moving career and also surprised all his fans by revealing the talent of his sons. Milan and Sasha To sing and play the piano.

The video has already exceeded 40 million views Youtube With only four days of his release and thousands of comments, his fans have not stopped expressing their support and thanks for the aforementioned song.

However, it is likely that the Colombian artist will face some disagreements in this regard with the Spaniard Gerard Pique, because apparently he was not aware of the appearance of his children in the video clip and this would have angered him.