May 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Shakira was at her niece’s art exhibition

Lane Skeldon May 19, 2023 2 min read

singer Shakira He is increasingly seen at public events and on this occasion he was shown accompanied by his niece Isabella MubarakThe singer’s niece Tonino Mubarakin his art gallery at Miami, United States.

Shakira attended her niece’s art exhibition in Miami

It didn’t take long for some assistants to record it and record various moments from it during the opening of the exhibition Les Colours Art Gallery It is located in the Dowtown area of ​​the city.

It was announced that the young woman had decided to stage a show of satirical and feminist art and criticism of contemporary society.

In the recordings, the Barranquilla woman is seen accompanied by her youngest son, Sacha, as a result of her previous relationship with the former soccer player. Gerrard PiqueThey wear super comfy outfits like platform sneakers, skinny jeans, and a colorful mesh top.

There he was very smiley and friendly with the other attendees of the venue, sharing a few words with several of them.

Shakira promoting her song “Acrostico”

At the present time, the artist continues to enjoy her new life in Miami after moving from Barcelona, ​​Spain, where she lived because of her relationship with the former player, but after her separation, she decided to return to the United States with her young children. , reunion with wonderful friends.

Likewise, he continues to promote his latest music release “Acrostic”Which he dedicated to his sons and in the official video he revealed in the official video his moving career and also surprised all his fans by revealing the talent of his sons. Milan and Sasha To sing and play the piano.

See also  Heidy Infante: They filter a new video of the attack on Pedro Infante's granddaughter; That's how it all began

The video has already exceeded 40 million views Youtube With only four days of his release and thousands of comments, his fans have not stopped expressing their support and thanks for the aforementioned song.

However, it is likely that the Colombian artist will face some disagreements in this regard with the Spaniard Gerard Pique, because apparently he was not aware of the appearance of his children in the video clip and this would have angered him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What we know about it

May 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Jennifer Lopez wishes she could protect her children from having famous parents

May 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The crude geographical error in “La Madre” that few have realized

May 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

They found a water comet in the asteroid belt

May 20, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Since the repeal of Title 42, encounters with immigrants have dropped to about 3,000 per day, and the number of deportations has exceeded 11,000.

May 20, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

Wall Street closed with slight losses, but posted its best week since March

May 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Shakira was at her niece’s art exhibition

May 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon