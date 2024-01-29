Judiciary today at La Casa de los Famosos 2024: how to follow the party and when it starts | the answers

After the successful season that took place in 2023, where Wendy Guevara was the reality champion. now, Telemundo Preparing a new edition of The famous house Mexico, where it will bring personalities such as Gregorio Pernia, Guti Carrera, Alfredo Adam and others. On that note, find out all the details that will keep your followers waiting for you.

When and where can you see Mexico's famous house?

La Casa de los Famosos followers should know that the new season begins on Tuesday, January 23, starting at 6:00 PM (Mexico City time) and 7:00 PM (Peru and US EST). The Mexican reality show can be watched on the Telemundo signal from Monday to Friday and on Sundays, which are considered festive days. You can also watch the various episodes on the official platform of the TV program.

Who is part of the famous Mexico house?

Below we present to you the celebrities who will speak during their cohabitation in the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos:

Lupillo Rivera

Thali Garcia

Gregorio Pernia

Maribelli Rivera

Pedro Figuera, “La Divasa”

Jose Reyes, “molasses”

Alana Litras

Fernando Lozada

Ariadna Gutierrez

Clovis Nino

Sophie Doran

Carlos Gomez, “The Valley”

Daniela Alexis for the movie “La Pepecheta”

Mariana Gonzalez

Silvia del Valle for the movie “La Bronca”

Alfredo Adami

Gotti Carrera

Rodrigo Rome

Leslie Gallardo

Ruby Mora

Christina Porta

Who will be the famous Mexico House driver?

In this new season of La Casa de los Famosos, the host will be Jimena Gallego, who will be accompanied by Nacho Lozano, who returns once again to Telemundo. Regarding communication, it is part of the program “De Pisa y Correo”, on Imagen Televisión, but that will not be a problem because La Casa de los Famosos is set in Mexico.

What is the famous house of Mexico?

La Casa de los Famosos México The film revolves around a group of characters locked in a house, without the possibility of communicating with the outside world, so they must live with each other. This way, there will be a lot of arguments and romances, and sometimes they will dare to narrate their private lives. It is important to note that its great popularity is due to TikTok, as most news is usually shared through this social network.

Will Guti Carrera be able to achieve Nicola Porcella's feat?

After taking second place and attracting the Mexican audience for his participation in La Casa de los Famosos, in August last year, Nicola Porcella was able to obtain different job opportunities, either as a presenter or playing a character in a novel. For this reason, the Peruvian and his son decided to stay and reside in the Central American country.

“In this life we ​​all have the right to correct ourselves and be better people, Mexico It gave me the opportunity to be a better person. Thank you because here with my mother my new life begins here in Mexico, I tell you.Nicola Porcella said.