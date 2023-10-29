As part of their gratitude, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ give money to the Dominicans (+Video)

Last Tuesday, October 24th American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released after spending nine days in prison He was accused of hitting two producers who worked with his partner Yalin “most popular” in dominican republic.

While he was in one of the modest hotels in the town VegaThe singer’s hands were tied and he was taken to prison to begin investigations. Before and during his arrest, hundreds of fans came to the area to show their support for the artist, and by putting him in the patrol car they assured that everything would be fine.

Four days after his arrest… Tekashi, of Mexican origin, thanked his fans on social media For the support and blessings, especially to the Dominicans who were directly aware of the whole process. He also promised that on the same day he was released from prison, he would give a gift to all the residents of the neighborhood. Vega.

“Thank you to everyone who called me in prayer. Dominican Republic, thank you for your support. I love you very much, and I feel very happy to see you fully supporting me. On the same day I get out of prison, I want to give you a small gift for the La Vega neighborhood,” he said, emphasizing that everything It will be free. “Thanks for the support, I’ll give it back.”“, he wrote in his letter published in Instagram.

After being released on parole after paying thousands of dollars in bail, the man who would be her boyfriend Yalin “most popular” He went out of his way to invite everyone in the aforementioned vulnerable neighborhood to join him on this special day with the Dominicans.

In videos spread on social media, the two artists appeared donating money. In one of the clips, the couple appears next to a woman saying: Daniel Hernandez (the rapper’s first name), She was the first one to see her supporting him, so he decided to give her a thousand dollars, which was an act of his ability and she let her know that they were never with him for money.

“I love them, I love La Vega, I love the Dominican Republic, for the support, I love all of this. You know, they’ve been there since six in the morning screaming.”He said excitedly. And also after giving two thousand dollars to an elderly woman and claiming that she was carrying money from her United State I will hand them over to you, Translator “for you” He gave $100 to each boy, and $2,000 to a girl with cerebral palsy.