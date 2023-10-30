Dayanara Torres celebrates her birthday in Puerto Rico

the Former Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres, you’ve been celebrating! She said last Saturday that she was surprised by the production team for the new film she is filming on the island, which will be announced to the public soon.

With cake, balloons and a musician, they entertained the 49-year-old actress, and she was so excited about the surprise that she described it as a wonderful birthday, which she will always remember.

“People, I’m glad I got up and said: I’m working, doing what I love, what I’m passionate about with amazing people, even though we don’t know each other that well, I feel so much love from you. Know that I love you so much too, and that you make me feel loved, protected, and pampered, even with black sugar, with anything. I am happy to spend it with you, you are my new family. So, thank you for a lovely birthday.” He said before making a wish and blowing out the candle on the cake.

Last May, model Toa Alta announced that she had ended her romantic relationship with the TV producer and director. Marcelo Gama. Although he provided some details of the separation, he confirms that he is very happy.

As shown on her Instagram Stories, Christian and Ryan’s mother continued to celebrate Christmas during the night, from the Don Rafa Boutique Hotel, in Miramar.