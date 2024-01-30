María Celeste Ararras invests in a property in Punta Cana

Broadcaster María Celeste Ararras, who has more than six million followers on social networks and is known as the Queen of Spanish Television, has just invested in a property in the exclusive Riviera Costinha complex, located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

“I have always dreamed of investing in a property in Punta Cana, and although I envisioned it, I did not know exactly where I could achieve it, until I met Jermes Peña and he told me about Riviera Costinha, a project in line with my project. Values, because it is environmentally friendly. It gave me “Constructor's experience and reputation are the trust to decide on this project, which is still under construction. Few people realize that when you invest in plans, it is more economical and the investment doubles,” commented Maria Celeste on her decision.

The three-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and activist for animals and the environment has worked at Telemundo and Univisión and currently presents specials on CNN.

The complex, built by Construger and designed by architect Yermys Peña, is distinguished by its luxurious spaces and commitment to sustainability and respect for the natural environment, in line with María Celeste’s values ​​as an environmentalist. environment .

Riviera Costinha is in the pre-sale phase, which is the best for investors, as the prices are better than when the project was completed.

“Designing Maria Celeste’s dream place in Punta Cana was an exceptional challenge for our entire team. “We create your customized apartment, adapting to your preferences, with an exceptional location that allows you to enjoy direct contact with nature, while maintaining a firm commitment to environmental conservation,” commented the architect Architect Jermes Peña, CEO of Construger, a company with more than 60 years of experience.

Riviera Costinha is an ideal residential complex for nature lovers, designed according to sustainable architecture principles, consisting of three blocks: Beach, Lagoon and Coast, designed according to bioclimatic design principles and will opt for EDGE certification, guaranteeing 20% ​​energy and water savings.

Maria Celeste ArarrasBorn in Puerto Rico, he is a famous journalist, writer, and television presenter. She has won three Emmy Awards, was the host and managing editor of “Al Rojo Vivo” on Telemundo, and since August 2021, has worked at CNN en Español. Her television career includes stints at Univisión and Telemundo, where she is considered the Queen of Spanish Television. In addition to her success on television, she is the creator, executive producer and screenwriter of the miniseries “Selena's Secret.” María Celeste is an activist committed to the environment and animal rights and supports various causes, such as Autism Speaks and Para la Naturaleza. He resides in Miami with his three children.

Jermes Peña He is a prominent Dominican architect and builder with extensive experience in sustainable design, bioclimatic architecture and urban planning. She graduated as an architect when she was 20, but has been working in the sector since she was 19. She is known for her free and independent spirit, creating innovative, functional, sustainable, harmonious, stable and happy spaces. She is the Executive Partner of Constructora Construger, and founder of Studio YP, the first architectural design firm in the Dominican Republic. He created, designed and built the first Leed Gold certified sustainable building in Santo Domingo. Her success highlights a woman capable of earning space and overcoming any challenge, no matter how difficult it may seem. He has designed and built projects such as Corporativo Vista 311, Urban Houses, Paseo Isleño, Eco 23 Residences, Edificio Residencial BH, NJSD Health and Training Center and more. She has been interviewed by “Despierta América”, “La Mesa Caliente” on Telemundo, RCN and more.