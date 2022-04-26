Paulina Rubio’s touching message to her mother after she was diagnosed with cancer

Pauline Rubio He resurfaced on social networks to send a sentimental message to his actress mother Susanna DusamantesAfter he was diagnosed with Pancreas cancer. through your account InstagramThe singer shared a series of photos of her childhood and adolescence in which she appeared with her 74-year-old mother.

“My mother, a strong woman, this is how you appear to me since I was born. Always warm, full of character with imposing personality. Nothing ever stops you.” “Together we will move forward, my faith is unshakable in a speedy recovery. You are in good hands, and I know that the doctors who treat you do it with their hearts,” added the artist.

Likewise, he reiterated the love he felt for his mother, and indicated that he would be by her side by accompanying her in the fight against this disease, in the hope that she would continue to smile and live life side by side for a longer time. “Susanna, I don’t need to tell you because you already know, I love you, and we’ll keep smiling and walking together hand in hand. I know the light and prayers of all of you who love you are with you. Bobby your grandchildren love you. We are all together from Mamita’s beautiful hand.”

Words “Golden Girl” They stirred up their followers and this is evident from the comments as they expressed all their support and best wishes for their mum at this difficult moment. “We send your mother all the strong feelings of health and positive energy!” , “Blessings to her and to your whole family”, “We love you, Bao! All our energy of light is with you ”, “A speedy recovery to your mother whom we love so much”, “Everything will be fine “,” We are with you “,” All in prayer, in Love and energy Bao, for your beauty mom. We are your loving army, everything will be fine,” were some of the messages sent by family friends and fans.

Through the media, Dusamantes’ family has shared details regarding his health. She is known to be receiving treatment at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida. Regarding the mental state of Rubio’s mother, they confirmed that she is calm and lively. “His children, grandchildren and family are united and focused on his recovery. We have complete confidence in the medical staff in both Mexico and Miami, who have extensive experience and professionalism in this type of cancer,” they said in a statement.