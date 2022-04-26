April 26, 2022

Paulina Rubio's touching message to her mother after she was diagnosed with cancer

Lane Skeldon April 26, 2022 2 min read

Pauline Rubio He resurfaced on social networks to send a sentimental message to his actress mother Susanna DusamantesAfter he was diagnosed with Pancreas cancer. through your account InstagramThe singer shared a series of photos of her childhood and adolescence in which she appeared with her 74-year-old mother.

“My mother, a strong woman, this is how you appear to me since I was born. Always warm, full of character with imposing personality. Nothing ever stops you.” “Together we will move forward, my faith is unshakable in a speedy recovery. You are in good hands, and I know that the doctors who treat you do it with their hearts,” added the artist.

