April 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Francisca Lachapel.

Francesca LaChapelle found her wedding dress and shared what this intimate moment was like

Lane Skeldon April 16, 2022 2 min read

Francesca LaChapelle She has found her wedding dress, already in her possession and ready to walk into the arms of her beloved Francesco Zambogna. In an interview with El Diario de Nueva York, hostess Despierta América told us what it was like to find her dress. And he told us he lived that moment all brides talk about. That moment when you try on the dress and instinctively know that this is the dress.

The Univision star compared this moment in front of her dress to the moment she knew Francesco Zampogna was the man for her.

“I am crazy because you see it, but you have to wait for the important day. But this is the dress of dreams, I have had the experience in which they tell you, to put it on and feel: “This is the dress” … I wore it and just got to know. It was as if I met Francesco, you know, from: “This man is mine.” So it was with the dress.He told us in an exclusive interview.

Enjoy this fun conversation with Francisca Lachapel here:

We also learned that Francesca is working alongside Amazon to curate the list of gifts, some of which have already arrived at her home. The importance of Amazon in this process is that the driver found with them many benefits, such as: those gifts that guests do not buy or that are still pending, Francesca and her husband will be able to get them later at a 20% discount . This information was of course confirmed to us by Amazon, who added: “In addition, we can simultaneously support our small Latin businesses that are available on Amazon by adding them to the registry.”

See also  Maribel Guardia looks beautiful from the play "El Tenorio Cómica"

If you’d like to access the Amazon wedding section, click here: amazon.com/wedding

Read more about Francesca LaChapelle:
Francesca LaChapelle’s wedding is approaching, and we ask her if Jomarie Joysuu is going to do her hair
Francesca LaChapelle was told: “You look very beautiful, you have achieved your goal.”
Francesca LaChapelle was surprised by a fiery farewell party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Aracely Arámbula turns the temperature up with a bold neckline

April 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Is love over? The strange song shared by Angela Aguilar’s friend

April 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Olga Tanyon and Nacho reunite for the song “Ojalá”

April 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Francesca LaChapelle found her wedding dress and shared what this intimate moment was like

April 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They discovered a powerful space laser, known as a megamaser, 5,000 million light-years away.

April 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

China sends sophisticated fighter jets to disputed waters

April 15, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Mourinho has become the coach with the most semi-final matches in history

April 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis