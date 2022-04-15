Aracely Arámbula turns the temperature up with a bold neckline

Arasili Arambola She is one of the spoiled actresses on the small screen and has been admired by many for her curvaceous figure that she rarely appears in. Social mediawho recently caused a stir with a photo of him wearing a jacket Bold appearance of the neck led to a high temperature.

Originally from Chihuahua, he is 47 years old, arambola She managed to establish herself as one of the favorite actresses in the middle of the showwith dozens of series on the list of his successful projects, such as “La doña” and “El Señor de los Cielos”, the singer’s former partner. Luis Migueladd more fans every day.

mainly in their networks InstagramWhere she currently has 6.1 million followers, the host and singer has also been crowned the Queen of Style for her sensual outfits.because he boasts a large number of pictures in which he shows his wonderful personality.

Aracely Arámbula appears in a bold neckline

It was Thursday night when arambolaalso known as “la scholl”, He grabbed the attention of his fans on Instagram, after sharing a shot of him in a red carpet outfit that clearly stands out. neckline.

The photo, which was accompanied by the actress and singer with the word “kisses” and some emoticons, quickly caused a stir on the networks, because only a few hours after its participation it has already received hundreds of comments, and has reached more than 1,800 messages for it now, among which it stands out Maribel Guardia Who wrote: “Like this or prettier”

Aracely Arámbula impressed with her pronounced neckline. Photo: IGaracelyarambula

“Hermosaaaaaa”, “Divinaaa”, “Dear I love you!” And “there is no doubt that there are women, who are more mature, more interesting and more beautiful,” are just some of the messages that can be read in the publication ancientlywhich has also generated 118,000 likes so far.

in the picture that “Scholl” Shared by millions of his fans on the popular catwalk, he can be seen in a flirtatious outfit, and although it is not possible to distinguish whether what he is wearing is a dress or a blouse, he has already announcedcheeky neckline He’s the one who stole all eyes without a doubt.

