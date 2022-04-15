April 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Is love over? The strange song shared by Angela Aguilar's friend

Is love over? The strange song shared by Angela Aguilar’s friend

Lane Skeldon April 15, 2022 2 min read

In recent days the Mexican singer Angela Aguilar He was in “Eye of the Storm” after a series of photos was leaked with the composer Jose LauWho will be your partner?

However, after the controversy that arose, a rumor arose that both of them ended their engagement, something that many believe was confirmed after the singer shared a sad song.

See also  Gerardo Mejia, Rich and Smooth Kentucky "Colonel" | people | entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Olga Tanyon and Nacho reunite for the song “Ojalá”

April 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forced contact

April 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Esmeralda Pimentel, why did you move to Spain with William Levy | Monte Cristo | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

April 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Is love over? The strange song shared by Angela Aguilar’s friend

April 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Oil producers are resisting and Platency suffers! Real Sociedad returns to Vida and takes a big step towards redemption in the National League

April 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

[Opinión] Humanity, science and the crossroads of the future

April 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Olga Tanyon and Nacho reunite for the song “Ojalá”

April 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon