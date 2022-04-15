Is love over? The strange song shared by Angela Aguilar’s friend

In recent days the Mexican singer Angela Aguilar He was in “Eye of the Storm” after a series of photos was leaked with the composer Jose LauWho will be your partner?

However, after the controversy that arose, a rumor arose that both of them ended their engagement, something that many believe was confirmed after the singer shared a sad song.

A video started spreading on social networks Jose Lau He performs a song that talks about the end of the relationship, so many assumed his engagement was with her Angela it has finished.

Say the lyrics of the song he shared Jose Lau.

In another section of the message, Jose Lau He states that he “vibrates low” due to his heartbreak. “I guess it’s a feeling of love. Well, they say don’t fall in love. Right now I’m shaking low, you know how it is here. There are days when my chest doesn’t hurt, I get up with the right foot sometimes life smiles at me and of course I look the way out but not today”, The song is attached.

Although he is not sure whether it is love between them Jose Lau s Angela AguilarJosé Manuel Figueroa, son of Juan Sebastian, also spoke about the relationship between the singers and stated that they may have ended their courtship.

He said in an interview with Wake even America.